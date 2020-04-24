7 companies making prescription and non-prescription computer glasses that can reduce eye strain from screens

source Felix Gray/Instagram

Our eyes are exposed to a substantial amount of screen time throughout the day from computers, TVs, cellphones, and tablets, which can cause eye strain and headaches.

Blue light computer glasses work by filtering the harsh light before it hits your retinas, allowing you to enjoy screen time without sacrificing your comfort or health.

Brands like Felix Gray, MVMT, GlassesUSA.com, and more make prescription and non-prescription computer glasses that are both good-looking and effective.

Most of us spend a large amount of the day staring at a screen – at the office in front of computer, watching TV at dinner, scrolling through social media before bed – and unless you have superhuman eyes, your body feels the effects. Your eyes feel dry and strained, you experience headaches, or you have trouble falling asleep at night.

The best way to avoid these uncomfortable side effects is to cut off your screen time, but in a digitally-driven world, that’s not always realistic. Blue light computer glasses, which filter the light thought to be the main culprit of your woes, provide a happy medium through which you can have your screen time without sacrificing your comfort or health.

While the name “blue light computer glasses” is decidedly unattractive, there are a number of actually stylish options that you won’t feel embarrassed to wear in front of other people. These brands make glasses that will filter blue light and reduce screen glare, but you’d never be able to guess they’re special computer glasses.

Protect your eyes and look good doing it with these stylish blue light computer glasses brands.

Felix Gray

Felix Gray entered the space in 2016 as interest in blue light glasses was growing, and it’s now one of the most well-known computer glasses brands out there (it also recently launched a sunglasses line). Its unisex frames, which start at $95 and are sourced from Italy, are available in non-prescription and prescription lenses. The company tries to give you as much helpful information as possible while you make your purchasing decision, from showing you exact frame measurements to educating you on digital eye strain.

MVMT

Indiegogo sensation MVMT got its start making great men’s and women’s watches before expanding into sunglasses, and now computer glasses. The popular startup has already seen a lot of success with this “Everscroll” collection, which features six styles that simply look like normal, stylish glasses. You’ll pay $55 to $85 for a pair of these lightweight, yet durable glasses.

GlassesUSA.com

In comparison to brick-and-mortar stores with limited selections and high prices, GlassesUSA.com offers all of your favorite brands for less. Whether you’re going for high-end designer like Gucci or a staple glasses brand like Ray-Ban, you’ll find a pair you like. Simply choose bluelight blocking lenses when making your lens selections and you’ll be all set. I personally like GlassesUSA.com for its the “Virtual Mirror,” which gives you a sense of what the glasses will look like on your face before ordering them.

Eyekepper

If you don’t want to spend up to $100 on computer glasses, you can get Eyekepper’s for only $10. Eyekepper glasses have been one Insider Reviews reporter’s go-to pair for a year and have proven to be a reliable choice after seeing many hours of computer and phone screens. The lenses do have a slightly more noticeable yellow tint, but the frame style is universally attractive, and for such an affordable price, we can’t complain too much.

EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect, where you can find stylish and really affordable prescription eyewear, offers two types of glasses with digital screen protection: EBDBlue and SightRelax. Both have scratch-resistant and anti-glare coatings, a blue light filter, and UV protection, but SightRelax glasses have an additional enhancement on the bottom portion of the lens that helps your eyes relax as you read from a screen. You can also add a prescription to either type.

The advantage of shopping at EyeBuyDirect is its huge range of styles. If you want options, EyeBuyDirect will be your best bet. EBDBlue glasses start at $25, while SightRelax glasses start at $35.

Cyxus

Another affordable brand you can conveniently buy on Amazon is Cyxus, which sells full-rim, half-rim, and clip-on blue light computer glasses for $20 to $30. Cyxus has an impressive lifetime warranty on its products, so you’ll be set on eye protection for many years. Its most popular style ($19) is a classic black, slightly oversized pair that students swear by.

Quay

Maybe you work at a youthful start-up or maybe you just want to express your bold personality. You’ll love the blue light collection from Australian sunglasses brand Quay, which brings some unexpected excitement to the computer glasses category with its carefree, music festival-inspired style. Try a sleek cat eye or take a risk with this blocky, futuristic pair. All the styles cost around $50 or $60.