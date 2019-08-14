A giant luxury cruise ship is selling $3 million apartments on board that boast high-end amenities like a pool in the ocean, a solarium, and a putting green

caption A rendering of the first ship from Blue World Voyages. source Blue World Voyages

Blue World Voyages plans to debut its first cruise ship in 2021.

Designed for fitness enthusiasts, the ship will have a wide range of health and wellness amenities, like a gym, spin and yoga studios, and a spa.

The ship will offer guest suites and residences that cost up to $3.1 million.

A new cruise line is offering cruise-lovers the opportunity to live on its first ship for up to $3.1 million.

Here’s what the ship will look like.

Blue World Voyages describes the ship as a “wellness community on water.”

The ship will have 40 residences available for purchase.

One-room residences will cost around $2.2 million, while two-room residences will cost around $3.1 million.

There will also be guest suites.

The ship will be able to house a total of 525 passengers.

The ship will have two floors dedicated to sports and wellness.

One floor will have a spa that will include a solarium and a therapy tub.

The ship will also have a golf simulator and a putting green.

Owners will be able to take yoga and spin classes.

When the ship is docked, passengers will be able to use a structure that creates a pool in the ocean.

The ship will make fitness-based excursions.

They’ll include cycling in Spain, surfing in Portugal, horseback riding in France, and Tai Chi lessons in the Netherlands.

Blue World Voyages plans to eventually operate three ships.

