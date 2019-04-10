Blueberry Cheerios are here to turn your milk bright blue

caption Blueberry Cheerios feature blue-colored cereal bits. source General Mills

On Wednesday, General Mills announced the release of Blueberry Cheerios.

The new flavor is a permanent addition to the Cheerios line, not just a seasonal trend.

Blueberry Cheerios are gluten-free and made with no artificial flavors or colors.

Cheerios are known for their classic and Honey Nut flavors but, this spring, the staple breakfast cereal is getting a brand-new fruity taste.

This week, Blueberry Cheerios are hitting the shelves to satisfy the taste buds of every consumer who has ever sprinkled fresh blueberries on top of their breakfast cereal in the morning.

This isn’t a limited-edition flavor, either. According to a press release obtained by People, this new flavor is a permanent addition to the Cheerios line and it will soon be available at major retailers nationwide. Blueberry Cheerios are expected to retail for $3.99.

On Wednesday, Cheerios posted a product shot of the new cereal on Instagram

“Introducing our newest flavor-Blueberry Cheerios!” the caption reads. “Inspired by the fresh taste of blueberry, these delicious O’s will be here just in time for spring. Coming soon to a store near you.”

The Cheerios are packaged in a bright-blue box and, judging by the photo, the cereal pieces themselves are also blue-colored.

Although Blueberry Cheerios aren’t officially listed on the General Mills website yet, they likely will be soon.

The Blueberry Cheerios are made with blueberry puree and they contain no artificial colors

According to the General Mills press release, the cereal bits are “made with a real blueberry puree and natural flavors.” And, even though it is quite colorful, the cereal contains no artificial flavors or colors.

Blueberry Cheerios are gluten-free and contain 14 grams of whole grains per serving.

This is one of many exciting cereal releases that have happened this spring

caption Peeps cereal was released earlier this year. source Kellogg’s

This isn’t the only new cereal General Mills has released this spring. The brand recently debuted a limited-edition Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunnies cereal.

And, just in time for the Easter season, Kellogg’s recently released a marshmallow-flavored Peeps cereal.