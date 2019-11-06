Blueland is a new household cleaning startup that helps you reduce single-use plastic consumption — here’s how the products perform

source Blueland/Instagram

There are ways to eliminate single-use plastics from nearly every aspect of your life, including the way you clean your home.

Blueland is a new startup that makes reusable cleaning products so you never have to throw a plastic household cleaner in the trash can again.

The Clean Essentials kit ($38) contains sturdy reusable bottles and dissolvable tablets for multi-surface, glass and mirror, and bathroom cleaners and hand soap. All you need to do is add water and a tablet to the bottle.

Since tablet refills are small and cost only $2 each, this system also saves you money and space on cleaning products in the long run.

It’s becoming easier to eliminate single-use plastic. When you go grocery shopping, use a nylon tote bag. Instead of buying plastic water bottles, use water filters at home and carry a reusable water bottle when you go out. To wash your hair and brush your teeth, use shampoo bars and mouthwash tablets.

If you look hard enough, there are now ways to “de-plasticize” nearly every aspect of your life, including the laborious, expensive, and wasteful chore of cleaning your home.

New startup Blueland is giving you both a cleaner home and a cleaner planet through a clever and cost-efficient system that involves dissolvable cleaning tablets, reusable bottles, and your own sink.

In the opening episode of the newest season of “Shark Tank,” it successfully convinced investors how and why its non-toxic cleaning tablets and sustainable packaging would change the way people clean – and after trying it ourselves, we’re converts, too.

source Blueland/Instagram

Here’s how Blueland works

Blueland’s starter kit is called The Clean Essentials and costs $38. Blueland provides three sturdy bottles made from acrylic and all labeled for different uses: multi-surface, glass and mirror, and bathroom. It also includes a soap dispenser constructed with the same acrylic material.

Then you have the tablets. There’s one tablet for each purpose. The cleaning tablets make 20 ounces of solution each, while the soap tablet makes 9 ounces of solution.

To make the cleaning solution, you fill the bottle up to the designated line with warm water, then drop the corresponding tablet in the bottle. Within seconds, it’s ready to use, no shaking or stirring necessary.

source Mara Leighton/Business Insider

The ingredients in each Blueland cleaner and how they perform

You can visit The Clean Essentials product page for a detailed ingredient list for each cleaner. The key highlights are that all the products are free from volatile organic compounds (VOCs), known particularly to harm pregnant or nursing women and children, and anything on the Environmental Working Group’s restricted list.

They’re also free from traditional disinfecting ingredients such as chlorine bleach. All the ingredients are natural or naturally derived, so the cleaners are hypoallergenic, and they’re pet-safe and cruelty-free.

Such stringent requirements are a product partly of the times, as more shoppers demand cleaner labels, and partly of cofounder Sarah Paiji Yoo’s personal stake in the game. As a new mother, she became hyper-aware of all the products that came in contact with her baby, from microplastics contaminating water supplies to chemical-laden air pollutants like VOCs. Blueland is the carefully formulated result of such concerns.

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

I tested the cleaners in my own home and found them to be effective and easy to use. Each one except for the glass and mirror cleaner is scented, but with none of the overpowering or harsh scents I’ve come to expect from household cleaners.

My bathroom, in particular, is prone to dust and grime buildup, but the Blueland Bathroom Cleaner quickly and effectively removed stubborn (or what I thought were stubborn) stains in my tub and sink. Meanwhile, the Hand Soap foamed up well and made my hands feel soft with each wash. The Glass and Mirror Cleaner is probably the weakest product of the four products in the set – it left my mirror slightly streaky.

How Blueland reduces waste and saves you money and space

The most obvious way Blueland is more environmentally friendly is the design of its cleaning products. Instead of throwing out a plastic bottle every time you’re done with the cleaner, you can use your Blueland bottles over and over again. This system also takes advantage of the water you’re already using in your home. In addition, every part of its packaging is recyclable, and the tablet wrappers are compostable and biodegradable.

Ultimately, cleaning with Blueland saves more than the planet, making it a superior product all around. The tablet refills take up a fraction of the space in your cabinets of traditional cleaning products, and they’re more affordable. Each refill costs only $2, while traditional competitors cost $3 to $5 for the same amount of cleaner.

The bottom line

Blueland’s cleaning products are innovative, sustainable, effective, and affordable. All these benefits make us question why all household cleaners – and many other types of consumer products – aren’t made this way. You have little to sacrifice by trying Blueland, but much to gain.