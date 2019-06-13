A fan won $100,000 betting on the St. Louis Blues to win the Stanley Cup when they were the worst team in the NHL

The St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday night, beating the Boston Bruins, 4-1, in a decisive Game 7.

No fan was happier about the victory than Scott Berry, whose $400 bet on the team cashed for $100,000.

Berry turned down opportunities to sell his ticket before the Blues won the Cup, and his decision to stick it out until the end paid off massively.

The win brought delight to St. Louis fans across the country, but it’s possible no fan was happier than Scott Berry, whose $400 bet on the Blues paid off to the tune of $100,000.

This piece of paper, purchased in Vegas in January for $400 is now worth $100,000. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/l7ffGIgptT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2019

According to Darren Rovell at the Action Network, Berry placed his $400 bet on the Blues at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel back in January. At the time, the Blues looked lost, sitting among the dregs of the NHL standings as 250-1 long shots to win the Stanley Cup at Paris.

But Berry had faith, still wanting to back his team, and after realizing that the Blues odds to win the Cup were as low as 150-1 at other sportsbooks on the strip, made his move.

“So I sprinted back to the Paris and put down everything I had planned on spending on gambling – $400,” Berry said. “To win $100,000 sounded really good.”

Throughout the postseason, word of Berry’s bold bet spread, and as the Blues came closer and closer to Stanley Cup glory, one question persisted – would Berry hedge his bet?

When the Blues took a 3-2 lead in the series, Berry was offered $75,000 to sell the ticket but refused. Keeping faith in his team, Berry held on to his bet, and when the Blues sealed their championship on Wednesday night, he celebrated as if he was on the ice with them.

What is it like when your team wins the Stanley Cup and you won $100,000 off a $400 bet? Here’s ⁦@ScottABerry1⁩ (with champagne bottle in hand) in the middle celebrating with friends. pic.twitter.com/Mt9j6FuFu3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2019

Long shot bets rarely come through as they did from Berry, but when they do, they come in big – there are not many other places you can find a 25,000% return on investment.

