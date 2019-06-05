caption “Ma” source Blumhouse

The production company Blumhouse’s latest movie, “Ma,” opened over the weekend with $18 million. It was made for $5 million.

Blumhouse specializes in making small-budget movies, especially ones in the horror genre, that make big bucks at the box office.

Other recent examples include Jordan Peele’s breakout horror hit, “Get Out,” and last year’s “Halloween.”

The production company Blumhouse Productions is no stranger to box-office success.

That’s what Blumhouse does best: make low-budget movies, particularly in the horror genre, that score a substantial profit. It’s the studio behind Jordan Peele’s breakout, “Get Out,” and last year’s “Halloween,” and it launched the “Paranormal Activity” and “Purge” franchises.

But it’s also found success outside of horror with films that have caught the attention of the Oscars. It produced Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash” in 2014, which won J.K. Simmons a supporting-actor Oscar and was nominated for best picture. It also made Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” which won Lee his first competitive Oscar this year for screenwriting and was also nominated for best picture.

The company signed a first-look deal with Universal to distribute its movies in 2014, and its founder, Jason Blum, is one of the hottest producers in Hollywood. In an interview with Business Insider in April, Blum said that the goal of Blumhouse was “to be independent so we can tell stories we want to tell without asking permission.”

He added, “the more independent we are, the more that decision making has allowed us to flourish.”

To understand just how much it’s flourished, below are 10 Blumhouse movies that prove that its low-budget horror strategy is working at the box office.

2007: “Paranormal Activity”

Worldwide gross: $274 million

Budget: $15,000

You read that right. The first “Paranormal Activity” was made for just $15,000 and grossed $274 million globally, paving the way for Blumhouse’s eventual Hollywood domination. It was the studio’s first real hit, and spawned five sequels. The franchise has grossed over $970 million combined over six movies whose budgets never exceeded $10 million.

2013: “The Purge”

Worldwide gross: $89 million

Budget: $3 million

Over the course of four entries, the “Purge” movies – about one night a year when all crime is legal – have made over $450 million globally combined, and each installment has made more than the last. A spin-off TV series, “The Purge,” debuted on the USA network last year, and a second season is in the works.

2013: “Insidious: Chapter 2”

Worldwide gross: $162 million

Budget: $5 million

James Wan’s first “Insidious” movie, which was released in 2011, was made for $1.5 million and made $97 million. Its 2013 sequel was a bigger hit, making $162 million off of a $5 million budget. Two more movies have followed, “Insidious: Chapter 3” in 2015 and “Insidious: The Last Key” last year. “The Last Key” was the highest-grossing movie in the franchise, with $168 million worldwide.

2015: “The Visit”

Worldwide gross: $98 million

Budget: $5 million

After critical and box-office disasters like 2010’s “The Last Airbender” and 2013’s “After Earth,” writer and director M. Night Shyamalan needed a win. He found one with Blumhouse, which made his low-budget return to the horror genre with “The Visit.” It propelled Shyamalan back into the good graces of audiences, and he followed it up with some of the biggest hits of his career – again with Blumhouse.

2016: “Split”

Worldwide gross: $278 million

Budget: $9 million

After “The Visit,” Shyamalan made “Split,” which was a hit with audiences and critics alike (it has a decent 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, quite the step up from the 11% “After Earth” received). It was also notable for being a secret sequel to a classic Shyamalan film, “Unbreakable.” It was followed this year by the third entry in the trilogy, “Glass,” which was also a hit with $247 million globally off of a $20 million production budget.

2017: “Get Out”

Worldwide gross: $255 million

Budget: $4.5 million

“Get Out,” about a black man who is terrorized by his white girlfriend’s family, isn’t just notable for how much money it made: It made writer and director Jordan Peele a cultural sensation. He went on to win the Oscar for best original screenplay for the movie, and it was nominated for best picture, actor, and director, too.

2017: “Happy Death Day”

Worldwide gross: $125 million

Budget: $4.8 million

“Happy Death Day” came out of nowhere, but it made the most of its October release date and grossed $120 million more than its production budget. It was enough to spawn a sequel which opened earlier this year called “Happy Death Day 2U.” It wasn’t quite as big of a hit, but made $64 million off of a $9 million budget.

2018: “Halloween”

Worldwide gross: $255 million

Budget: $10 million

Blumhouse revived the “Halloween” franchise last year with this direct sequel to the 1978 original. With a mix of Blumhouse’s talents and the nostalgia of the original (Jamie Lee Curtis returned), it soared at the box office, and came close to beating the October opening-weekend record with $76 million (it couldn’t edge out the $80 million that “Venom” made).

2019: “Us”

Worldwide gross: $254 million

Budget: $20 million

Jordan Peele’s follow up to “Get Out,” again produced by Jason Blum, “Us,” cemented Peele as one of the few filmmakers who can attract audiences to the theater. The movie opened to an impressive $70 million, the biggest opening for an original horror movie of all time. It had a higher budget than “Get Out,” and fell just short of “Get Out’s” total gross, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t successful.

2019: “Ma”

Worldwide gross (So far – still in theaters): $21 million

Budget: $5 million

“Ma” is the latest movie to prove that Blumhouse’s low-budget horror-movie strategy is winning over audiences, as it’s already made $21 million after a weekend in theaters. It stars Octavia Spencer as a woman who throws parties for, and then stalks and terrorizes, a group of teenagers.