Blundstone launched a dressier version of its classic Chelsea boots — I’ve been wearing a pair for 4 months and they’re just as durable and comfortable as the originals

source Andrew Amelinckx/Business Insider

Blundstone is famous for its rugged Chelsea boots. They’re built to be worn everywhere from the hiking trail to the city sidewalk.

The company’s new BL1902 Chelsea dress boot ($225) combines the durability of its classic pairs with a leaner profile, more supple leather, and an upscale twist.

These dress boots are comfortable, handsome, and made with the same quality standard as the originals. We recommend opting for your true size or a half-size down if you’re in-between sizes.

Blundstone is an Australian heritage footwear brand with a long history of producing rugged slip-on leather boots beloved by adventurers, farmers, and fashionistas alike. The 150-year-old company (2020 marks Blundstone’s historic birthday) remains family-owned and is based in Tasmania.

This past fall, the company launched a dressier version of its iconic Chelsea boot, and I was sent a pair to put through its paces.

The Chelsea boot is a laceless leather ankle boot with elastic sides that allow you to easily slip them on and off. The style dates back to the Victorian era when the invention of vulcanized rubber allowed J. Sparkes-Hall to create the iconic footwear for the House of Queen Victoria in 1851. These boots fit for royalty were made for the Queen who wanted a simple, low-slung riding boot. While they’ve gone through some changes over the years, they’re still basically the same boot created 170 years ago.

How are these Blundstones different?

source Andrew Amelinckx/Business Insider

The first thing you’ll notice about the Dress Ankle Boots when compared to the Blundstone Original 500 series or Classic 550 series, which are the traditional styles the company is best known for, is the shape. This dress version has a leaner silhouette and a chisel toe, where the traditional Blundstones have a wider toe bed and a chunkier outsole.

Additionally, the new ankle boots, which come in chestnut brown, tan, and black, have monochromatic stitching while the 500s often sport contrast stitching. It’s a handsome boot that manages to achieve an upscale feel while still looking like a Blundstone.

Putting the Blundstone Dress Chelsea Boot to the test

Blundstones are known for being really comfortable, and this dress boot maintains that high standard. The break-in period was short, about a day, and they’ve gotten more and more comfortable over the four months I’ve been testing them out.

They’re great for all-day wear, whether you’re at work or on the move. I’ve worn them on 10-mile walking excursions in LA (I know, who walks 10 miles in LA?) and San Francisco. The latter included a long trek through the woods in Golden Gate Park. I don’t recommend these for serious hikes in the actual woods or as rugged work boots since the leather is a little softer than the Blundstone 500s, but they still held up on my long walks.

I’m notoriously hard on footwear and I’ve managed to rack up several small scratches and scuffs on the boots. They were easily fixed with a good cream shoe polish.

Construction

source Andrew Amelinckx/Business Insider

The boots are constructed with the same level of care as the rest of the company’s products, including twin-needle reinforced stitching with a high tensile strength thread. The outsoles are made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is lightweight, long-lasting, flexible, and resists splitting, abrasion, and most oils.

These are cemented-construction boots, meaning the leather upper is glued to the outsole, a method that is typically seen in sneakers. And as with sneakers, this allows for the addition of technology aimed at making the boots more comfortable, including XRD Technology, a flexible, lightweight material that’s in the boot’s heel-strike zone and is designed to absorb impacts. The midsole is made from polyurethane, which you’d typically see in hiking or work boots. It’s also good at impact absorption and cushioning.

Blundstone’s boots can’t be resoled, according to the company, but I’ve found a few shoe repair places, including one online, that say they can replace Blundstone soles for around $80. Since the boots retail for $225, it may be worth at least trying to get them resoled when the time comes.

How long the boots will hold up

You can expect a pair of Blundstones to last between two and five years, depending on the amount of wear and what you’re using them for, according to the Canadian footwear retailer the Australian Boot Company. My last pair of Blunnies (as they’re colloquially known) lasted well beyond that, more than eight years, but I didn’t wear them as work boots. They were my go-to boots during the fall and winter but I stayed on top of their upkeep (basically just cleaning and polishing them once a month). Here’s a good Reddit thread about customers’ experiences with how long their Blundstones lasted. Since the new dress ankle boot isn’t meant to be worn at a construction site or on the farm, you’ll probably get a longer life out of these than you would a Blundstone 500 or 550 used as work boots.

How to Style the Blundstone Dress Chelsea Boots

source Andrew Amelinckx/Business Insider

These boots are very versatile and look as good with jeans and a fisherman’s sweater as they will with a T-shirt and chinos come springtime. I’d consider them three-season boots (it’s not likely you’ll be wearing these in the summer due to their colorways and warmth). The company does make a summer version, dubbed the Active series; they’re made from lighter-weight leathers and suedes in more summer-appropriate tones and are cut slightly shorter at the ankle.

It should be noted that because the dress ankle boots, like the 500 and 550 styles, have front and back pull-on tabs with the company name, some super slim-fit suit pants or cropped pants may not cover the tabs, which could take away from the formality of your look.

The bottom line:

Overall, I found the new dress ankle boots to be really comfortable, strikingly handsome, and constructed to the same quality standards as other Blundstone shoes. I’d recommend them for business-casual work environments, weekends, and everything in between.

Pros: Handsome, very comfortable, with the same quality construction Blundstone is known for.

Cons: The pull-on tabs may be seen when wearing very slim suit pants; the leather requires some upkeep; resoling them may not be easy.