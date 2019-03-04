BMO Private Bank Asia Honoured For Excellence In Wealth Planning

TORONTO, CANADA and HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – March 4, 2019 – BMO Private Bank Asia, part of BMO Wealth Management, has won the award for “Wealth Planning Team” at the WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2019. This is the fourth time BMO Private Bank Asia has been honoured by the global news service and media company.

BMO Private Bank Asia’s previous awards from WealthBriefing Asia include “Institutional Trust or Fiduciary Company” (2018) and “Best Private Bank Asia, Talent Management” (2018, 2017).

“Winning this prestigious award is a testament to the team’s dedication to meeting the needs of our clients through our best-in-class wealth planning and trust offering,” said Monique Chan, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Private Bank Asia. “Our highly experienced team of specialists work with our clients to help them structure and protect their assets, plan for intergenerational transfer of wealth, as well as provide advice on family governance, continuity planning and philanthropy.”

With offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, BMO Private Bank Asia provides comprehensive wealth management solutions including investment advisory services, discretionary investment management, traditional banking services, as well as wealth structuring and succession planning solutions through BMO Trustee Asia.





By leveraging the diversified strengths of BMO Financial Group, BMO Private Bank Asia provides clients with access to their capabilities in Capital Markets, Global Asset Management and Commercial Banking.

A Seamless Cross-Pacific Offering For Global Families

As high-net-worth individuals and their families in Asia become more global and their wealth planning needs more complex, they see the need and value in having their wealth properly structured and protected.

“BMO’s collective strength as a 200-year-old bank in Canada and its many years operating in Asia offers a powerful proposition of a seamless blend of wealth management knowledge and global reach for our clients and their families, many of whom are globally-oriented, have complex financial needs, and have strong connections to both regions,” said Andrew Auerbach, Executive Vice President & Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada and Asia. “Our Private Wealth Asia team is committed to delivering a seamless experience for valued clients on either side of the Pacific. The WealthBriefing Asia award is further recognition of the great momentum within our business.”

“BMO Private Bank Asia is focused on building relationships across multiple generations,” added Ms. Chan. “We will continue to develop and strengthen our wealth management offering so that it is in line with our client’s evolving needs. This means continuing to leverage the strengths of BMO Financial Group, as well as our cross-Pacific capabilities, to deliver our clients a seamless and integrated experience to help them reach their objectives.”

For more information or to speak with a trusted advisor, please visit https://www.bmo.com/privatebank/asia

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider – the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $807 billion as of January 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.