BMW appeared to make fun of Elon Musk’s tweets about Tesla Cybertruck reservations

caption The BMW i3 electric sedan. source Miles Willis/Getty Images

BMW appeared to make fun of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday and Thursday as the automaker published over 100 tweets to commemorate selling 500,000 electrified vehicles.

In separate tweets, BMW’s Twitter account counted up from 499,820 to 500,000. When it reached 500,000, the automaker revealed that it has sold 500,000 electrified vehicles (which include fully-electric vehicles and hybrids).

“A big thanks to everyone who joined our little Twitter count-up for the past two days. Most of you guessed right: The BMW Group has already delivered 500,000 electrified cars worldwide. The future is now!” the automaker tweeted on Thursday.

BMW’s tweets resembled tweets Musk has published about the number of reservations Tesla has received for its Cybertruck pickup truck.

Musk tweeted in February that Tesla would make 500,000 cars in 2019, and then almost immediately retracted his claim, saying in a follow-up message that “annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k.”

Tesla and BMW did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

BMW’s current electrified vehicles include the i3 electric sedan and the i8 Coupe and i8 Roadster plug-in hybrid sports cars. The automaker plans to have 25 electrified vehicles available for sale by 2023, including all-electric models like the iX3 SUV and iNext SUV.

