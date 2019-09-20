BMW’s new armored SUV can protect against AK-47 bullets. explosives, and drone attacks — here’s how

caption The BMW X5 Protection VR6 can withstand many, many bullets. source BMW

BMW has created the X5 Protection VR6, a security vehicle built on the body of the BMW X5.

The armor-plated vehicle can protect occupants against AK-47 bullet holes, explosives, and drones.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

BMW has created the new X5 Protection VR6, a security vehicle built on the body of a BMW X5.

The automaker claims the car offers customized protection for “private people” via the car’s armor plating and security glazing.

The vehicle has the same driving characteristics, design, and interior as the production model X5. But unlike the original production model, the X5 Protection has an armor plating of high-strength steel, multilayered safety glass, an intercom, and an attack alarm system.

Read more: Land Rover just redesigned its hallmark iconic SUV, the Defender – here are its coolest features

Despite these protective upgrades, the automaker claims the vehicle appears “anonymous” and conventional. The additional weight of the protective armor and gear doesn’t affect its driving capabilities, BMW says. Driving aspects, such as the suspension and brakes on the X5 Protection VR6, have been aligned to the increased weight.

According to the automaker, the car can protect against AK-47 bullets, hand grenades, and a drone strike. The vehicles also have integrated “Post Blast Protective Technology”, which allows the windows to remain in position after an explosives blast.

Take a closer look at the BMW X5 Protection VR6:

The Protection VR6 has the same driving characteristics, design, and interior as the production X5.

source BMW

The car offers “private people” customized protection, according to the automaker.

source BMW

Each vehicle comes with a security glazing and an armor plating that has been molded onto the car.

source BMW

BMW claims the vehicle stays “anonymous” by appearing physically similar to other conventional, non-protection vehicles.

source BMW

The suspension and brakes on the X5 Protection VR 6 were adjusted to the increased weight of the protective gear. This makes the X5 Protection as agile as its production vehicle counterpart.

source BMW

Molded components were made of “high-strength steel” that fits the doors, side frame, roof, and front wall.

source BMW

There’s an internal polycarbonate layer and aluminum underbody splinter shield, as well as an armored luggage compartment partition.

source BMW

The multi-layered safety glass is 33 millimeters, about 1.3 inches thick on the windshield, doors, and luggage compartment.

source BMW

The car can serve as effective protection against the AK-47, the most commonly used weapon in the world, according to BMW.

source BMW

It can also withstand lateral blasts of up to 15 kilograms, about 33 pounds, of explosives from four meters, about 13 feet, away. BMW’s “Post Blast Protective Technology” allows all the windows to remain in position following a blast.

source BMW

The armor-plated floors can protect against hand grenades like the DM51, and the underbody reinforcement is effective against HG85-type hand grenades.

source BMW

The additional steel and fiber composite reinforcement is effective against DTG5-type drone attacks, up to 200 grams of C4 and 500 fragments.

source BMW

The car has a self-sealing fuel tank that prevents fuel spillage during an attack.

source BMW

The car can hit 62 mph in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed that is electronically limited to 130 mph.

source BMW

The opening height of the front windows can be limited to 10 centimeters to make communication or the exchange of documents more secure.

source BMW

There is an intercom that allows for communication between the inside and the outside of the vehicle.