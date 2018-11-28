BMW is showing off a new SUV to compete with the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS

caption BMW’s X7 SUV. source BMW

BMW’s X7 SUV goes on sale in March 2019.

The SUV will start at $74,895 and will compete against Audi’s Q7 SUV and Mercedes-Benz’s GLS SUV.

An optional V8 engine will crank out 456 horsepower and serve up a 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds, BMW said.

Driver-assistance features include lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, assisted parking, blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, rear and frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning, and rear cross-traffic warning.

BMW rolled out it new 2019 X7 SUV on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The carmaker plans to put the three-row X7 on sale next March. The vehicle will start at $74,895 and compete against the likes of Audi’s Q7 SUV and Mercedes-Benz’s GLS SUV.

Two trim levels – xDrive40i and xDrive50i – will be available. The xDrive50i will offer a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, while the xDrive40i will have a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine. For both, power will be sent to the all-wheel-drive system via an eight-speed transmission.

The inline six will make 335 horsepower with 330 pound-feet of torque, while the V8 will up that to 456 horsepower with 479 pound-feet of torque. According to BMW, the 0-60mph dash will consume a mere 5.2 seconds for the V8-equipped X7. Driver-assistance features will include lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, assisted parking, blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, rear and frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning, and rear cross-traffic warning.

The X7 will have a maximum 90.4 cubic feet of storage capacity when the third row of seats is not occupied.

The big bimmer will go up against other seven-seat luxury SUVs in the segment and occupy the flagship position in BMW’s SUV fleet, above the X3 and the X5. It will be produced at the same plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina that makes the those smaller SUVs, as well as the X4 and the X6.