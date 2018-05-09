BN expected to win poll with 100 parliamentary seats but may fall short on popular vote: Survey

According to pollster Merdeka Center, Barisan Nasional will likely win the most parliamentary seats but may fall short on popular votes. The Straits Times

With the campaigning period for Malaysia’s 14th general election (GE14) having reached its end, a pollster predicted on Tuesday (May 9) a win for Barisan Nasional (BN) but a possible loss of the majority vote for the party as well.

According to the results of a survey conducted by Merdeka Center, BN is expected to win at least 100 parliamentary seats, followed by opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) with an estimated 83 seats.

The Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) was estimated to be left with two parliamentary seats.

A previous survey by the organisation also predicted a win for BN, with Malay sentiment against the incumbent party likely to cause a 7.9% swing on polling day.

The latest survey was carried out from Apr 28 to noon on May 8 and polled about 1,579 registered voters in 70 marginal seats in Peninsular Malaysia comprising 68% Malay, 24% Chinese and 8% Indian respondents.

Respondents were selected on the basis of random stratified sampling among ethnicity, gender and parliamentary constituencies.

“Given the above findings, its retention of the plurality of support among Malay voters alongside PAS’ ability to retain at least one-quarter of the Malay vote share, we anticipate that BN will prevail in the election,” said Merdeka Center.

However, with 37 marginal seats still up for grabs, victory has not yet been assured for BN.

The organisation said that the high number of marginal seats implies that voter turnout will be a critical factor in determining the outcome of many seats at the polls on May 9.

In terms of popular vote in Peninsular Malaysia, PH is said to top the list with an expected 43.4%, followed by BN at 37.3% and PAS at 19.3%.

Nonetheless, the organisation said its predictions shouldn’t be taken as gospel given the volatile circumstances.

“As our survey was concluded at noon on May 8th, about 12 hours before the end of the official campaign period, it may not capture any last minute shift or changes that may take place in the final hours of the campaign,” said a Merdeka Center statement.

The survey also revealed that economic concerns (43%), good governance (21%) and weakness of leadership (8%) topped voters’ concerns when choosing their new government.

Younger voters – those below 40 years old – focused more on matters related to good governance and leadership while voters above the age of 40 showed slightly more concern for communal rights.

Other latent factors underpinning voters’ political choices were considered as well.

Merdeka Center said: “Following up on earlier surveys which sought to work out the importance voters attached to factors underpinning Malaysian politics, the survey detected a significant shift to factors such as ethnic rights, which saw a perceptible decline, while desire for better economic performance increased.”