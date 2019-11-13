I went on the world’s largest cruise and found getting onto a giant ship similar to boarding a flight — but way more efficient

I just spent a week on the world’s largest cruise ship: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, a ship so big that I regularly walked around 17,000 steps a day. It has room for 5,518 guests, approximately 2,200 crew onboard, and 23 dining venues serving around 30,000 dishes a day.

Obviously, it takes military precision to run a ship this size smoothly.

To me, this efficiency was most obvious while boarding and disembarking, a process that was surprisingly similar to boarding a plane – but better.

Keep scrolling to see what getting on and off the giant ship is like.

Royal Caribbean has a shiny new terminal in Miami from which its ships depart. It’s only about 20 minutes from the airport.

caption The terminal is about nine miles from the airport. source Google Maps

The ship fits over 6,000 guests, and another 2,200 crew members. As such, I’m not surprised at the amount of traffic we hit right around the port, which also had several other ships boarding at the time.

caption The Symphony of the Seas looms large over the terminal. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

It looked so much like an airport terminal that, when we arrived, I thought my friend had accidentally driven me to the airport.

caption The arrival area is similar to that of an airport. Cars can drop people off, but can’t linger. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Unlike an airport, however, you can just flag down one of the employees wearing white shirts and hats and simply give them your name and bags.

caption Curbside baggage drop-off is the norm here. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

From here, it seems your stuff somehow magically appears outside of your room on the ship.

caption The baggage belt is reminiscent of those at airports. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Unencumbered by heavy bags, I then made my way up an escalator and past a live band playing music to get guests into vacation mode.

caption The terminal is truly massive, but wasn’t at all crowded. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Upon arrival, I got into a very short line where I was asked to show my ID and boarding pass. Guests can check in online or on the Royal Caribbean app until three days before departure, which I did. It’s super easy and saved me time at the terminal.

caption The security screening was quick and easy. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Security lines move quickly: Since boarding starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m., people are spread out. When checking in you also get a suggested boarding time, which aims to disperse crowds.

caption They do a great job of dispersing crowds and keeping lines moving. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Check-in is followed by a pretty standard security screening, though I found you don’t need to take off your shoes or remove any laptops or liquids. I breezed on through despite a giant carry-on filled with sunscreen.

caption Security was just like at the airport. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The terminal is truly massive. According to Royal Caribbean, the goal is to have guests “go from ‘car to bar’ in mere minutes, without lines or paperwork to fill out.” In my experience, they delivered.

caption The terminal was unveiled in November of 2018. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

The Miami port currently handles around 750,000 Royal Caribbean passengers a year, but may see up to two million thanks to the new terminal, according to the Sun Sentinel.

caption A view of the terminal from my balcony. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Source: The Sun Sentinel

I boarded straight into the hubbub: the Boardwalk area, which is filled with shops, bars, and restaurants. Rooms aren’t available until 1 p.m., so people tend to start drinking, eating, and hitting the pools right away.

caption The Boardwalk area on Symphony of the Seas has bars, restaurants, and shops. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The night before the cruise returned to the port in Miami, I found a luggage tag in my room.

caption The number on the tags tell you where you’ll find your bags after disembarking. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Most guests choose to leave their bags outside of their room the night before, with the tags attached but I held on to my carry-on.

caption Most people left their larger bags outside of their rooms the night before arrival. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The next morning, guests could disembark anytime between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Our ship docked in Miami around 3 a.m, and I got off at 8.a.m., while many others were still enjoying one last breakfast on the ship.

caption We arrived back where we began: Terminal A in Miami. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Much like an airport, there are immigration rules.

caption There’s a $300 fine for bringing in fruits, vegetables, plants, or live animals. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Unlike an airport, there’s no waiting for your luggage. Bags await you in an orderly manner: You’ll find them under the same number as the luggage tag you were given the previous night.

caption The numbers correlate to those on your luggage tag. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

You then get in line for immigration. Despite there being separate lines for passports and birth certificates (!?), no one asked to see mine.

caption There were lines for passports and birth certificates. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

All I had to do was swipe my SeaPass (my room key, which doubled as an ID and credit card), and I literally walked right on through.

caption I showed my passport only once, when boarding the ship in Miami. After that, my SeaPass was the only ID I needed. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Once outside, I ordered an Uber and waited for it to arrive in one of the designated ride-share zones, surprised by just how quick and painless disembarking the world’s largest cruise ship was.