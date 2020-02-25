Bob Chapek has been named Disney’s new CEO ‘effective immediately,’ as Bob Iger steps down

Bob Chapek is the new CEO of Disney, effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday.

Chapek, who formerly was the company’s parks, experiences, and products chairman, succeeds Bob Iger.

Iger will remain with the company as executive chairman to guide the transition process and the company’s “creative endeavors” through the end of his contract on December 31, 2021.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Iger said in a statement. “I have the utmost confidence in Bob and look forward to working closely with him over the next 22 months as he assumes this new role and delves deeper into Disney’s multifaceted global businesses and operations, while I continue to focus on the Company’s creative endeavors.”

Chapek has been with the company for more than 20 years and in his current role since 2018. He oversaw the opening of Disney’s first park in mainland China, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the opening of the “Star Wars” attraction “Galaxy’s Edge” and Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

This is a developing story …