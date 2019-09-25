Bob Iger says of all the Disney movies released in his time as CEO he’s most proud of ‘Black Panther’

caption Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, and Letitia Wright star in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

Bob Iger says out of every movie the company has made during his time as Disney CEO, he’s most proud of “Black Panther.”

In his book, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” Iger said he knew they had “something special,” but he didn’t know how the film would be received until its premiere in 2018.

Iger recalls receiving more calls and notes for this film than any other one preceding it.

Throughout his 15 years as Disney CEO, Bob Iger has broken box-office records with movies including “Frozen” and “Avengers: Endgame.” But the movie he’s most proud of is “Black Panther.”

“I received more calls and notes than I’d ever received about anything I’d been associated with in my career,” Iger wrote in his memoir, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” about the reaction people had after the world premiere of “Black Panther” in 2018.

“There may be no product we’ve created that I’m more proud of than ‘Black Panther,” he continued.

Iger said watching the film at the premiere will remain one of his most memorable career moments. After its screening in January 2018, Spike Lee, Denzel Washington, and Gayle King were among the many people who reached out.

He spoke with President Obama and Oprah sent him a note calling the film a “phenomenon in every way.”

“Until then, I’d only seen it during screenings at my house or with a small group at the studio. I knew we had something special, but you’re never quite sure how something is going to be received,” Iger wrote.

caption Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman star in “Black Panther.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After its massive opening weekend, in which the film grossed over $200 million, Iger shared the four-paragraph email he sent to Disney employees. In it, he said that in the 12 years he had run Disney he had “never seen such an overwhelming outpouring of genuine excitement, praise, respect, and gratitude” as he has seen for “Black Panther.”

The film wasn’t the easiest one to get made out of the more than 20 that have been released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the book, Iger detailed how he received some pushback from Marvel executives in New York to originally produce the film. They were concerned a “black-led superhero movie couldn’t perform at the box office.”

“Black Panther” grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. At Disney’s D23 convention this summer, director Ryan Coogler formally announced a sequel to the film for May 6, 2022.