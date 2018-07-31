The man who blew open the Watergate scandal is writing a book that promises a ‘front row seat’ to Trump’s White House

caption Bob Woodward’s work with Carl Bernstein for The Washington Post forced Richard Nixon to resign as US president in 1974. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Pulitzer-prize winning journalist who blew open the Watergate scandal and wrote probing looks into the Obama and Bush administrations is writing a book that promises to give readers a “front row seat” to President Donald Trump’s White House.

Bob Woodward’s work with Carl Bernstein for the Washington Post forced Nixon to resign as US president in 1974. Their work uncovered the Nixon administration’s attempts to bug and steal documents from the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Now, Woodward’s new book promises to bring readers “face to face with Trump.” Publisher Simon & Schuster says it will publish “Fear: Trump in the White House” on September 11.

The book will be the 19th written by the 75-year-old journalist. It promises to reveal “in unprecedented detail the harrowing life inside President Donald Trump’s White House and precisely how he makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies,” according to the release.

The book will come out just two weeks before the midterm elections, which will be a vital test for Trump.

Sources told CNN that the book is based on hundreds of hours of taped interviews with first-hand sources and will examine Trump’s relationship and actions on topics, including the Russia investigation and the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A source told the outlet that Woodward has obtained a series of memos, documents, and notes, including some that are handwritten by Trump.

The book’s cover features a striking photo of Trump looking stern, colored red and with the words “Fear” in large, white letters. NEW Big politics/publishing news: Bob Woodward to publish a book exploring the “harrowing life” inside @realDonaldTrump’s White House. Title is “FEAR” https://t.co/ROj2WiKWqB — Manuel Roig-Franzia (@RoigFranzia) July 30, 2018 Woodward, who remains a journalist at the Post, has been vocal about the role of reporters in the current political climate. In a preview video for his investigative journalism masterclass released last year, he told journalists: “This is a time we’re being tested. Let’s not be chickenshit about this. … This is the final exam for democracy.” While Trump was not interviewed as part of this book, Woodward interviewed him in 2016 for the Post. In it, Trump revealed what he believed the nature of power to be: “Real power is, I don’t even want to use the word: ‘Fear.'” This quote gave Woodward the inspiration for his book title, a source told CNN.

Bernstein has also generated his own headlines by covering the Trump administration. His name was one of three bylines on a CNN piece that said Trump, according to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, knew about the 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between Russians and Trump associates, including his son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump has not taken well in the past to books that investigate his presidency. He attacked author Michael Wolff on Twitter after the publication of Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury,” which promised an inside look into the campaign and White House.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump tweeted.