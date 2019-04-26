Legendary journalist Bob Woodward said Trump couldn’t have coordinated with Russia because he’s way too disorganized

source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward said people close to President Donald Trump say he’s too disorganized to have conspired with Russia to interference in a US election.

“People who work with Trump say: You can’t even organize your own government,” Woodward told Axios. “How could you possibly organize a conspiracy with Russia? … He doesn’t even have a to-do list, as best I can tell.”

Woodward said the US is in a “governing crisis” under Trump.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward said people who work with President Donald Trump scoff at the notion Trump could've coordinated with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election because the president is too disorganized.

“People who work with Trump say: You can’t even organize your own government,” Woodward recently told Axios. “How could you possibly organize a conspiracy with Russia? … He doesn’t even have a to-do list, as best I can tell.”

Woodward said the US is in a “governing crisis” because Trump “doesn’t know how to govern.”

Speaking on the recent release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference, Woodward seemed to suggest many in the media had unfounded expectations.

“So many people in our business expected there to be some secret, inner sanctum meeting or tape recording showing coordination with Russia,” Woodward said. “And you know, Mueller found none.”

In a September interview on his book on the Trump administration, “Fear,” Woodward said he’d looked hard for evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin but didn’t find anything.

Woodward, who became famous over his reporting on the Watergate scandal in the Nixon era, also spoke to Axios about ongoing probes into Trump in being led by House Democrats.

He said there would need to be serious evidence against Trump for impeachment to be realistic.

“There will be a pursuit for new evidence, tapes, testimony, as there should be. But [it takes a] critical mass get a president out of office,” Woodward said. “It happened with Nixon because of the tapes. You had a quality of evidence that does not exist in the Mueller report and the Trump case. … Now, that could change this afternoon.”

Former President Richard Nixon famously resigned while facing the prospect of impeachment after being forced to turn over tapes as part of the Watergate investigations that revealed his efforts to squash the probe.