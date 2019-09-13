A heart-stopping video shows a small plane crash-landing in Boca Raton and just barely missing a worker on the ground

- A small plane crash-landed at a Boca Raton airport in Florida on Wednesday, apparently missing a man on the ground by mere inches.
- Surveillance footage shows the plane zooming into the fencing as a nearby worker stands near the open trunk of a car.
- The worker bolts out from behind the car just in time and runs to safety while the plane collides with the fencing, barely missing him.
- The pilot has been identified as local orthodontist Robert Eckelson, WPTV reported. Airport officials told the station that Eckelson had just taken off from the Boca Raton Airport and tried to touch back down on the runway after encountering a problem in the air.
- Instead, he missed the runway and smashed into the parking lot of a jet-maintenance company called Reliable Jet.
- Reliable Jet employees told local media they immediately ran out to go help the pilot and co-pilot.
- “The co-pilot was just numb. He didn’t know what happened. And then we saw the fuel coming out of the jet,” German Gomez, an employee who witnessed the crash, told WSVN.
- Eckelson was taken to a hospital but later listed in good condition, and the co-pilot received only a minor injury, WPTV reported.
- Read more:
- An Instagram thrill-seeker’s plane crashed into the ocean – and some are questioning whether it was a stunt
- I flew business class both long and short-haul on British Airways, and I have no idea why anyone would pay for the latter
- Airbus is introducing a feature on its new planes to track everything you do, including how often you use the bathroom
- A couple who met in flight attendant school and fell in love on the job 30 years ago inspired their kids to become flight attendants, too