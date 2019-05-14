A body language expert says this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship is really like

caption The new parents. source Jo Hale/ Redferne/ Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become the world’s obsession since their relationship was first reported on back in October 2016. It’s not every day that a biracial American actress gets inducted into England’s royal family.

But are the two really as in love as they seem? And can the hundreds of photos of them clue us in to any insider stories we might not be privy to?

INSIDER spoke to body language expert Patti Wood to get the full scoop on their relationship over the past two-and-a-half years. Here’s what we learned.

The 2017 Invictus Games was the first time the couple was spotted together, just a month before their engagement.

“What I like is that, typically, guys are focused face-forward, heart-forward towards the game,” Wood said. “What I see in this photo is how he [turns] his whole head and neck to reach for her, to get close to her [and] to talk to her.”

Wood told us that she even brings this up during her lectures, that men do not normally give their full attention to their partners at sporting events – but not Harry.

Next up was their engagement announcement a month later, in November 2017.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photo call to announce their engagement on November 27, 2017, in London, England. source Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

The jacket that Markle is wearing became so iconic that the Canadian label LINE named it after her. Wood said while she normally would prefer Markle’s chin to be reaching up towards her new fiancé, she sees “a more modest smile, [and] a shyness that’s quite nice … she’s letting him lead the gaze and be the power person just slightly.”

Wood pointed our attention to the Prince’s right arm, further from Markle.

“The secret inside this photo is if you look at his hand and arm, the elbow is out, the arm is arched, and the hand is flattened down. What I’m reading here is that he really wants to touch her with his other arm, [but] he’s keeping himself from reaching for it … I’m seeing his desire.”

Generally speaking, they’re closer together than their royal in-laws Prince William and Kate often are, which could just be because theirs is a newer relationship. “That’s something I see in couples that are dating or in a new relationship,” Wood told INSIDER.

This photo comes from an appearance the two made in January 2018, just a few months before their wedding.

In this photo, they’re “trying to be a little bit more chaste.” Wood explained that you can tell by the way his hand and fingers are folded underneath this arm that Harry is “suppressing the desire to touch [Markle].” And the feeling is mutual. “You can tell by the tilt of her head and the smile on her face … they’re having a moment, a little secret together.”

Wood also noted the placement of Markle’s hand and arm over her heart, protecting and guarding herself, most likely from the intrusive media.

This outing in Morocco was Markle’s last trip before their son arrived in February 2019.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk through the walled public Andalusian Gardens which have exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees during a visit on February 25, 2019, in Rabat, Morocco. source Getty Images

Markle has got that pregnancy glow. She’s truly beaming. Though Harry doesn’t appear to be smiling, Wood was able to glean the meaning behind this interaction.

“What is so clear to me from this photo is how they are both full of fun and ‘up energy’ … They’re being playful about how they do that step, with a broad, large, straight leg, and the toes pointing up,” Wood said. The toes being pointed up is key, because it shows “happiness and energy and excitement.” Wood also noted their hand hold, which is “nice and full, but relaxed at the same time.”

Prince Harry and Markle, according to Wood, make a lot of unplanned and spontaneous eye contact, which shows their intimacy. “The way he gazes at her shows his desire and his pleasure in even just looking at her,” she said, while Markle’s full, high cheeks show a truly genuine smile.

And, of course, her arm is fully resting over the top of her stomach and is bent sharply at the elbow, which signals protectiveness.

This last photo was taken in March 2019 after Harry made a speech and “dragged” his wife on-stage for an impromptu appearance.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle onstage at We Day UK at SSE Arena, Wembley on March 6, 2019, in London, England. source Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images

This photo is all about Markle protecting her belly from outsiders.

“She’s got that protective hand and arm over that lower belly, and she’s holding his lower to arm to pull it in that protective way. I see tension in that smile, but it’s all about protection,” said Wood. Basically, both of their body language is centered around their son.

It’s “very subtle, very primal … seeking for him to protect the baby, but not in a bold way, and not even necessarily consciously,” Wood continued.

Overall, their body language seems to point in a positive direction for the new parents, but their closeness and PDA-loving ways could just be a sign of the newness of their relationship. Only time will tell.