A high-school-football player was arrested after the body of a pregnant 17-year-old cheerleader was found in a dumpster

caption Aaron Trejo, left, and Breana Rouhselang. source St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, Breana Rouhselang Facebook

A 16-year-old high-school-football player, Aaron Trejo, was taken into custody on Sunday after the body of a 17-year-old girl, Breana Rouhselang, who was reportedly six months pregnant, was found in a dumpster.

Rouhselang was reported missing on Saturday night. Police found her body early on Sunday.

Police said the two had a relationship, the details and extent of which are still under investigation.

The body of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang, who was reportedly six months pregnant, was found in a dumpster Sunday morning near South Bend, Indiana.

Police said they took 16-year-old Aaron Trejo, whom Rouhselang reportedly knew from their high school’s football team, into custody on Sunday.

Rouhselang was reported missing by her family at about midnight on Saturday, and police recovered her body from a dumpster behind a restaurant near her home in Mishawaka.

Lt. Alex Arendt of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit told the South Bend Tribune that Trejo and Rouhselang had a relationship, the details of which are still under investigation.

Arendt said Trejo received a “preliminary charge of murder” and is being held at St. Joseph County Jail.

Rouhselang’s official cause of death is not yet known, but police said she had been shot, stabbed, or both.

An autopsy is expected later this week. Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk told NBC affiliate WSBT that formal sentencing was set for Monday.

Rouhselang’s stepmother told reporters that she was a cheerleader, football manager, and softball player at nearby Mishawaka High School.

Pasquale Rulli’s, the restaurant where Rouhselang’s body was recovered, posted on Facebook, “Our condolences to the families involved in the tragedy that took place by our restaurant overnight.”

The School City of Mishawaka said in a statement Sunday that administrators were working with investigators to get to the bottom of the “terrible tragedy.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and friends who have been affected by this great loss,” the statement read. “Our focus now is to offer all of the support possible to our staff and students.”