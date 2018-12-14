caption Mama Cax and Becca Mccharen-Tran modeling in New York Fashion Week 2018. source Getty Images

2018 was a year filled with body positive moments.

Celebrities from Chrissy Teigen to Selena Gomez got real about unrealistic body standards, and Busy Philipps and Serena Williams clapped back at weight shamers.

Models with a variety of body types and disabilities walked the runway for New York Fashion Week.

Rihanna launched a size-inclusive lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, that features sizes 0-22 in apparel and sizes 32A to 44DDD in bras.

This year, women got real about their bodies, and the world was here for it.

Celebrities from Chrissy Teigen to Selena Gomez opened up about post-operative and postpartum weight gain. Busy Philipps clapped back at an Instagram comment that said she had “rolls,” and Rihanna launched a size-inclusive lingerie line.

Keep scrolling to see the most inspiring, body positive moments of 2018.

“The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil went viral for an interview explaining her own experience with an eating disorder and societal body “ideals.”

Jameela Jamil is best known for her role as Tahani on “The Good Place,” but in 2018, she put herself on the map as an outspoken critic of airbrushing and a proponent for body health and positivity.

One of her interviews, on the “Ways To Change The World” podcast, went viral on Twitter. Throughout the interview, Jamil explained how she “didn’t eat a full meal from ages 13 to 17” due to an eating disorder she blames on the skinny-focused media of her youth. Jamil also stressed the need to “ban” airbrushing, as she says it sets unrealistic and unattainable beauty standards for women.

Jamil went viral (again) for an Instagram video that dissed celebrities who promote diet supplements.

Jamil slammed celebrities (like Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, and Khloe Kardashian) for promoting “laxative nonsense detox tea” and other diet supplements that contain laxatives. She first stressed the unhealthy method in a thread on Twitter, writing, “Generally just don’t ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics. IF you want to get healthier, talk to a trainer/doctor.”

She later posted a satirical video to Instagram mocking celebrities’ promotional videos, which quickly went viral.

A variety of body types were represented at this fall’s New York Fashion Week, marking the beginning of a paradigm shift for the fashion industry.

Designers like Christian Siriano, Chromat, and Prabal Gurung showcased models with a variety of body types and disabilities at this fall’s New York Fashion Week.

And behind the scenes, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and retailer Dia & Co have united for a plus-size T-shirt campaign called “#TeeUpChange” to fund size-inclusive fashion education programs.

According to Teen Vogue’s review of this year’s event, “We’re inching more and more toward realizing an industry where everyone, regardless of their size, is finally respected and celebrated – and long-held standards of beauty that privileges thin people no longer exist.”

Busy Philipps clapped back at an Instagram user who said she had “rolls.”

Actress and author Busy Philipps posted a workout picture in early August to promote a charity for children in need, but one Instagram user was focused on her body, commenting, “Ughhhh, you’re [sic] rolls are showing.”

Philipps wasn’t having it, and responded with a grammar lesson and a word about body positivity.

“I feel like a man of your age should know the difference between YOUR and YOU’RE,” she replied. “YOUR is POSSESSIVE, as in, ‘YOUR rolls are showing.’ (Get it? The rolls BELONG to me.) YOU’RE is an abbreviation for YOU ARE, as in, YOU’RE CLEARLY AN A–HOLE BODYSHAMING LOSER.”

Don’t mess with Philipps.

Chrissy Teigen got real about her “mom bod” on Twitter, and shared a body positive message to her followers.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author shared this photo on Twitter while she was on vacation, showing off her stretch marks and imperfections after having given birth to her second child, Miles, a few months earlier.

She captioned the post “mom bod alert!” and added another photo of her in a bikini, tweeting: “Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing.”

Teigen also revealed her ongoing struggle with “body confidence,” but felt it was important to remind social media that women have “real” bodies.

Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty lingerie line is “size-inclusive,” featuring sizes 0-22 in apparel, and 32A to 44DDD in bras.

caption Models in the Savage X Fenty show at New York Fashion Week 2018. source Getty Images

Rihanna’s newest endeavor in the beauty world is a lingerie line called Savage X Fenty, which closed off this fall’s New York Fashion Week. The singer built the brand on size inclusivity, and featured models of various body types, races, and even models with baby bumps.

After consumer demand, Savage X Fenty upped their biggest bra size from 44DD to 44DDD in May 2018.

Musicians Charli XCX and Halsey got real about shaving on Twitter.

caption Charli XCX and Halsey. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images and Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Halsey has been a longtime advocate of body hair, and even clapped back at a Twitter user who shamed her armpit hair. Soon after, Charli XCX tweeted that she “hadn’t shaved her legs in ages,” and Halsey promptly replied, “Saaaaaaaame. Charli XCX ft Halsey Drake remix ‘Shave For What’ coming spring 2018.”

Julia Roberts is also well-known for choosing not to shave her armpit hair, and according to Vogue, a “recent study found that nearly one in four women under the age of 25 have stopped shaving their underarms.”

Selena Gomez was criticized for gaining weight after her kidney transplant, and took to Instagram to share an inspirational video about the “myth” of physical perfection.

After being flooded with comments that said she looked “thick” after her kidney transplant, the pop star responded with a video about physical beauty and its myths.

She wrote in her caption that the “beauty myth” is “an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern women in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred.” Gomez went on to say that she has “nothing to prove” with her body.

Bella Hadid defended her physical health after Instagrammers said she looked “too thin,” proving that there is a wide variety of body types.

After supermodel Bella Hadid posted the above photo on Instagram while prepping for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, commenters began to say she looked “too thin.” One person commented, “She looks really unhealthy,” another adding, “I can see your ribs, this is too skinny.”

Hadid then altered her caption to defend her body type, adding the phrase “all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet.” She said she was “happier and healthier than ever.”

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar UK, Serena Williams addressed her critics who said she was “born a man” because of her muscular body type by saying she is “strong” and “beautiful.”

caption Serena Williams. source Julian Finney/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist and tennis champion Serena Williams has been subject to body shaming for almost the entirety of her 20-year career, with most of the “critiques” centering around her muscles.

This year, she addressed the quips that she was “born a man” in an interview with Harpers Bazaar UK, saying, “It was hard for me. People would say I was born a guy, all because of my arms, or because I’m strong. I was different to Venus: she was thin and tall and beautiful, and I am strong and muscular and beautiful, but, you know, it was just totally different.”

She then reminisced about wanting to be slimmer as a teenager. “Oh God, I’ll never be a size four! Why would I want to do that, and be that?” Williams continued. “This is me, and this is my weapon and machine.”

