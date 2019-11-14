Video shows a Boeing 737 plane carrying 196 people burst into flames just after landing at an Egyptian airport

caption An EgyptAir-operated Boeing 737-800 plane caught on fire shortly after landing at Sharm el Sheikh Airport on November 9, 2019. source Sky News/Twitter

A Boeing 737-800 plane operated by EgyptAir burst into flames shortly after landing last week, while the plane was still taxiing to its gate at Sharm el-Sheikh airport.

Video shows the plane bursting into flames and airport workers dousing them with fire extinguishers moments after.

None of the 196 people on board were injured, Sky News and aviation site FlightGlobal reported.

Surveillance-camera footage taken at the airport, published by Sky News, shows a fire erupting in the plane's left landing gear, near the wheel, shortly after landing on November 9. The jet had still been taxiing.

Surveillance-camera footage taken at the airport, published by Sky News, shows a fire erupting in the plane’s left landing gear, near the wheel, shortly after landing on November 9. The jet had still been taxiing.

The video shows the fire getting bigger and bigger, and engulfing larger parts of the landing gear for 20 seconds.

Flight PQ7153 had been carrying 189 passengers and seven crew members from Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, at the time, according to Sky News and tracking site FlightRadar24. The jet is owned by Ukrainian budget airline SkyUp, but the flight was operated by EgyptAir.

Sharm el-Sheikh Airport workers can be seen arriving on the scene via a white van about 10 seconds after the fire’s eruption, with at least five workers running to the source and putting the flames out with fire extinguishers.

The flames appeared to be extinguished within seconds, but the plane was left engulfed in smoke. None of the 196 people onboard were injured.

The fire happened after hydraulic oil – which is flammable – leaked onto the plane’s hot brakes, Sky News and aviation site FlightGlobal reported. The plane had not experienced any problems during the flight, FlightGlobal reported.

caption Sharm el-Sheikh Airport workers distinguish the fire. source Sky News

Egypt’s civil aviation ministry has since praised the airport workers for responding “professionally” to the fire, saying that it “could have turned into a disaster,” FlightGlobal said.

EgyptAir has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

In 2016, an Airbus A320 plane operated by EgyptAir crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 56 passengers and ten crew members on board. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with officials having probed the role of an iPhone and an iPad and traces of explosives.