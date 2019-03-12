‘If it’s Boeing, I’m not going’: People are freaking out about flying on the same plane that has now crashed twice in 5 months

source Boeing

A Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines was the second such plane to crash in five months on Sunday.



No cause has been determined, but its similarities to the Lion Air crash in October have caused several major countries to ban the airplane.



Boeing says it will soon roll out software updates to fix a problem with how the plane flies.



Still, people on Twitter were freaking out about flying on the same plane.



Some airlines, like Southwest, said they were working with passengers on an individual basis to change their trip.

Ethiopian Airlines’ deadly crash on Sunday was the second disaster involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in the last five months.

The apparent similarities to the crash of Lion Air in October has sparked an outcry from US lawmakers as other countries – including Germany, Britain, France, and more – ground the plane pending further investigation. It also sparked fear among potential passengers on Twitter.

President Trump didn’t assuage their fears when he tweeted Tuesday without evidence that modern planes have become “too complex to fly.” To be sure, the crash rate of Boeing 737 Max 8’s is still extremely low, and air travel is extremely safe today compared to decades past.

Taxi passengers going to our NYC airports are discussing how they will cancel their flights on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 — the same model that dropped from the sky twice in five months, killing everybody on board. Delays and confusion. pic.twitter.com/NlYG50htOZ — peter franklin (@gabby_cabby) March 12, 2019

JUST got a notification from @AmericanAir that my flight in June was changed to a Boeing 737. I am FREAKING OUT. Do I change my flight? Why are we even testing the waters with putting people’s lives at risk here…???????????????? — Sam Grinnan (@samgrinnan) March 12, 2019

This makes me scared to fly. https://t.co/mxI2IgG1nQ — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???? (@maryland_mami) March 12, 2019

@SouthwestAir even if I change my flights – I won’t know until 24h prior which plane is set to fly – NOW WHAT? #stopmax8 #safety #BOEING737MAX8 — Lindsay Papaz (@LindsayPapazog2) March 12, 2019

They charged me over $400 to change my flight which is a insult. People should not be punished to feel safe and allow their family not to worry while travelling for business. My children were upset for me to fly on a #737 Max after seeing a NB father die. #aircanada — NPMNet (@nmelanson75) March 12, 2019

