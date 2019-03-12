‘If it’s Boeing, I’m not going’: People are freaking out about flying on the same plane that has now crashed twice in 5 months

Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
Boeing

    • A Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines was the second such plane to crash in five months on Sunday.
    • No cause has been determined, but its similarities to the Lion Air crash in October have caused several major countries to ban the airplane.
    • Boeing says it will soon roll out software updates to fix a problem with how the plane flies.
    • Still, people on Twitter were freaking out about flying on the same plane.
    • Some airlines, like Southwest, said they were working with passengers on an individual basis to change their trip.

Ethiopian Airlines’ deadly crash on Sunday was the second disaster involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in the last five months.

The apparent similarities to the crash of Lion Air in October has sparked an outcry from US lawmakers as other countries – including Germany, Britain, France, and more – ground the plane pending further investigation. It also sparked fear among potential passengers on Twitter.

President Trump didn’t assuage their fears when he tweeted Tuesday without evidence that modern planes have become “too complex to fly.” To be sure, the crash rate of Boeing 737 Max 8’s is still extremely low, and air travel is extremely safe today compared to decades past.

