Boeing’s CEO Dennis Muilenburg out as the company continues to battle the fallout of the 737 Max crisis

caption Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg after Boeing’s annual shareholders meeting in Chicago in April 2019. source Jim Young-Pool/Getty Images

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will leave his position in January 2020, the company’s board of directors announced Monday, as the plane maker continues to battle the fallout from two 737 Max crisis that left its best-selling plane in crisis.

Muilenburg will be replaced by David L. Calhoun, Boeing’s current chairman, on January 13 next year, according to the press release

The aviation giant has this year been gripped by a huge crisis over its handling of two crashes involving the 737 Max plane. The two crashes, in October 2018 and March 2019, killed a total of 346 people.

“Under the Company’s new leadership, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers,” the statement from Boeing said. “Dave has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership, and he recognizes the challenges we must confront,”

The statement did not explicitly mention the 737 Max crisis beyond Calhoun saying he believes in “the future of Boeing and the 737 Max.” There’s still no set return date for the plane, as in-progress planes sit idle near Boeing’s factories. Airlines continue to push back their estimated dates of service, with United Airlines now estimating a June return.

Shares of Boeing rose more than 3% in early-trading following the announcement.

In the week before Muilenburg’s departure, Boeing faced big news for two of its other major products. It’s CST-100 Starliner spaceship veered wildly off-course during its maiden flight, eventually having to return to earth without docking to the International Space Station. The company’s KC-46A aerial refueling tanker for cargo and passenger operations, meanwhile, was resinstated for service by the US Air Force after a three-month ban.

“I am honored to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation,” Calhoun said in the statement

*An earlier version of this post misstated the timeline of Muilenburg’s departure. He is out effective immedeately.