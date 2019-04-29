Boeing 737 Max grounding forces Scoot to suspend flights to 4 places, including the Maldives

The four affected destinations are: Male, the capital of the Maldives, India’s Lucknow, China’s Quanzhou, and Kalibo in the Philippines. The Straits Times

After SilkAir’s Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in Changi Airport due to safety concerns, Scoot, the low cost arm of the Singapore Airlines (SIA), is now facing a plane shortage and suspending flights to four cities.

The four affected destinations are: Male, the capital of the Maldives, India’s Lucknow, China’s Quanzhou, and Kalibo in the Philippines.

As its 737 MAX planes are grounded, SilkAir has cancelled an originally planned transfer of 14 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to Scoot.

Scoot said in a statement on Monday (April 29) that it was also suspending the flights due to weak demand.

Customers who booked a flight on these routes have been offered the choice to fly there earlier, an alternative ticket to another city in the same country, a flight to a new destination, or a refund.

The last flights to Lucknow and Kalibo will be on June 29 and 30 respectively, while the last flight to Quanzhou will be on Aug 24. The last flight to Male will be on Oct 25.

