Boeing just announced a major leadership shuffle for its troubled 737 Max team, and the head of the program is out

caption Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019. Picture taken July 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The head of Boeing’s 737 program is retiring, according to a report from Bloomberg published Thursday.

Eric Lindblad has been in the position for about a year, and has been at Boeing for 34 years.

Boeing told employees that Lindblad’s retirement is unrelated to the ongoing 737 Max crisis.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The head of Boeing’s 737 program, Eric Lindblad, is set to retire, Boeing announced Thursday afternoon according to a new report.

The 34-year Boeing executive’s resignation will trigger a leadership shakeup for both the 737 program and the proposed new midrange aircraft, also referred to as the “New Midsize Airplane,” or “NMA,” that Boeing is developing to replace the aging 757.

According to his LinkedIn profile page, Lindblad took over the 737 program last September, as Boeing was in the midst of delivering orders of the 737 Max, the highly anticipated next-generation of its venerable 737 workhorse.

Lindblad’s retirement is unrelated to the ongoing crisis at Boeing caused by two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max aircraft, according to Bloomberg.

Read more: Boeing has fallen behind its archrival Airbus after a collapse in deliveries, making its nightmare year even worse

The collective global fleet of 737 Max aircraft has been grounded worldwide, following the discovery of major flaws in an automated system Boeing designed to augment the new, larger engines that the Max featured on its airframe, which was essentially unaltered from the previous generation of the 737.

Boeing’s single-aisle program, which includes the 737 and the NMA, will be run by Mark Jenks, Bloomberg reported.

The timely design and unveiling of the NMA has taken on new urgency following rival Airbus announcing its new A321LXR at last month’s Paris Air Show, securing around 200 orders by show’s end.

Boeing did not immediately return a request for comment.