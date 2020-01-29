Boeing’s enormous new flagship plane, the 777X, just flew for the first time – take a look at the aircraft Boeing hopes will be its redemption

caption The first flight of the Boeing 777X. source Stephen Brashear/Getty

Boeing’s newest aircraft, the Boeing 777X, flew for the first time on Saturday.

It’s the largest twin-engine jet in the world and Boeing’s latest new aircraft to fly since the grounding of the 737 Max.

The aircraft builds off of the popular Boeing 777 product line offering greater capacity and efficiency aided by new engines.

Boeing has a new passenger plane that just made history.

The Boeing 777X became the newest aircraft to grace the skies above Washington state on Saturday when the experimental aircraft lifted off from Paine Field in Everett following a day of delays due to weather.

The aircraft is the first next-generation variant of Boeing’s popular 777 product line, which first flew in the 1990s and currently sees service with the world’s leading airlines. Equipped with new engines developed by General Electric and a longer pair of wings, the aircraft aims to carry more passengers while operating more efficiently than its predecessor aircraft, effectively replacing the Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet.

When it took flight on Saturday, the aircraft became the largest twin-engine jet aircraft to ever fly. Though a milestone aircraft for Boeing, its initial debut last year was hampered by the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 and the subsequent worldwide grounding of the plane due to issues with the aircraft’s software stemming from its development.

Take a look at the plane Boeing hopes will be its redemption.

Boeing’s 777 became popular in the mid-90s as the next step up from its 767. Large twin-engine aircraft were gaining popularity due to their efficiency and changing attitudes toward their safety.

caption A Boeing 777-200 test aircraft. source Reuters/Stringer

Fast-forward to more recent days: Boeing looked back to its famous 777 to see if it could be improved using technology from its latest widebody, the smaller 787 Dreamliner.

caption View of one of two Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines of Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore source Reuters

And so, the 777X was born.

caption A Boeing 777X aircraft being built by Boeing. source Stephen Brashear/Getty

Just like the aircraft that came before it, Boeing would create two variants, the -8 and -9.

caption A Boeing 777X aircraft in production. source Stephen Brashear/Getty

The -9 aircraft would be the first to be manufactured, with production beginning in October 2017.

caption A Boeing 777X without paint at Paine Field. source JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

At 251 feet and 9 inches in the length, the aircraft would be the largest twin-engine aircraft to roam the skies.

caption A Boeing 777x aircraft. source LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

Its wingspan is almost as wide as the aircraft is long — wingtip to wingtip it spans 212 feet and 8 inches.

caption The wingspan of a Boeing 777X. source TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

The aircraft has two different wingspan lengths thanks to a unique feature of the aircraft: the wingtips extend flat before takeoff to improve fuel efficiency.

caption The retractable wingtips of a Boeing 777X. source TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

Pilots activate the function via a switch in the cockpit and retract them right after landing to avoid hitting anything on the ground.

caption A Boeing 777X with its wingtips retracted. source TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

The wingspan with the extended wingtips is 235 feet, nearly enough to fit two Boeing 757 aircraft back to back.

caption A Boeing 777X preparing to take flight. source LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

While the range of the new -9 and the last generation 777-300ER are comparable, the draw to the new aircraft is its efficiency and extra carrying capacity.

caption A Boeing 777X taxing back to its hangar. source LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

The aircraft’s increased efficiency and similar range to its predecessors despite the additional load are made possible thanks to General Electric Aviation’s GE9X engines.

caption A General Electric GE9X engine used exclusively on the Boeing 777X. source JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

The huge engines are large enough for a Boeing 737 fuselage to fit inside.

caption The GE Aviation GE9X engine powers the Boeing 777X. source TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

The fuel-efficient measures of the aircraft lead Boeing to boast that it will offer 10 percent less fuel burn, emissions, and operating costs.

caption A Boeing 777X aircraft taxing in Washington. source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing also estimates that the -9 can carry 426 passengers in a two-cabin configuration, 30 more than the -300ER.

caption A Boeing 777X taxing to the hangar. source TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

Passengers can look forward to larger windows, more natural light, quieter engines, and a more spacious cabin.

caption A Boeing 777X taxing at Paine Field. source JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

Its first flight was scheduled for January 24, 2020, three years after production began. That flight was scrapped, however, due to bad weather in the area.

caption A Boeing 777X taxis following a failed first flight attempt. source LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

The next day, with the sun shining, the aircraft successfully departed from Paine Field north of Seattle and away from the grounded Max aircraft at Boeing Field.

caption The first flight of the Boeing 777X. source Stephen Brashear/Getty

A monumental day for Boeing, the aircraft performed routine tests before heading back to Seattle.

caption The flight path of the Boeing 777X’s first flight source FlightRadar24

But not before stopping for a photo with Mt. Rainer, a Boeing staple.

caption The first Boeing 777X flight landing at Boeing Field. source JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

The aircraft will continue test flights until it receives certification from the world’s aviation regulatory agencies.

caption A Boeing 777X test flight. source Stephen Brashear/Getty

When it does receive it, deliveries can begin to customers, with Emirates Airlines first on the list.

caption Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in Dubai. source Reuters

Seven other airlines have the aircraft on order including Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, British Airways, All Nippon Airways, Etihad Airways, and Cathay Pacific.

caption A Boeing 777X aircraft departing Paine Field. source JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

As is Boeing’s custom, painted on the side of the fuselage of the test plane is the tails of each airline that has an order in for the plane.

source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The cost per plane stands at $442.2 million, but some airlines receive discounts for buying in bulk.

caption A Boeing 777X aircraft preparing for takeoff. source JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

For the majority of the airlines in the list, an Airbus aircraft serves as the flagship, though the 777X will likely take that spot.

caption A Boeing 777X preparing for its first test flight amid bad weather. source Stephen Brashear/Getty

The first passenger flight for the aircraft is tentatively scheduled for 2021.

caption A taxing Boeing 777 in Seatle, Washington. source JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

Until then, Boeing can revel in its accomplishment as its the first step towards redemption for the troubled manufacturer.