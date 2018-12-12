Boeing just launched a new $400 million 777X private airliner, and it’s a flying mansion that can go halfway around the world

caption A rendering of the new Boeing BBJ 777X. source Boeing

Boeing Business Jets launched its new BBJ 777X private jet on Monday at the Middle East Business Aviation Association Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The BBJ 777X is the private-jet version of the next-generation Boeing 777X airliner.

Boeing unveiled the BBJ 777X with a trio of interior-design concepts from Greenpoint Technologies, Jet Aviation, and Unique Aircraft Design.

The Boeing 777-8 has a list price of $394.9 million, while the larger 777-9 costs $425.8 million; the cost does not include a custom interior.

The Boeing 777-9 is expected to enter service in 2020, and the 777-8 is expected to follow soon after.

The upcoming Boeing 777X has some big shoes to fill. The new wide-body is set to be Boeing’s next flagship and the replacement for the iconic 747 jumbo jet.

And now there will be a private-jet version of the airliner.

On Monday, Boeing Business Jets launched the BBJ 777X at the Middle East Business Aviation Association Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Our most exclusive customers want to travel with the best space and comfort and fly directly to their destination,” Greg Laxton, the head of Boeing Business Jets, said in a statement. “The new BBJ 777X will be able to do this like no other airplane before it, redefining ultra-long-range VIP travel.”

Since 1996, BBJ has been turning Boeing’s commercial airliners into opulent private jets for the world’s wealthy elite.

BBJ doesn’t sell many planes, with just 261 orders in company history, but the aircraft it does turn out are works of flying art.

In addition to the 777X, BBJ has also developed private-jet versions of the 737, the 787 Dreamliner, and the 747.

Here’s a closer look at the new BBJ 777X:

The BBJ 777X is based on the new Boeing 777X airliner.

source Boeing

Like the commercial version, the BBJ 777X will be available in both the 777-8 and the larger 777-9 variants.

source Boeing

The BBJ 777-8 has a range of 13,400 miles, while the BBJ 777-9 can go for up to 12,700 miles. That’s several thousand miles farther than the airliner versions of the planes can fly.

source Boeing

Boeing says the BBJ 777X is the longest-range private jet ever made, meaning flights from Sydney to London or Seattle to Dubai are possible.

source Boeing

Power comes from GE’s massive GE9X engine, which it says returns 5% lower fuel consumption than rival powerplants while producing only about two-thirds of the emissions.

source Boeing

The 777X boasts a 236-foot wingspan, along with a cabin that’s 7.9 feet tall and nearly 20 feet wide.

source Boeing

The 777-9 is 33 feet longer than the 777-8. The 777-8 boasts 3,256 square feet of interior space, while the 777-9 has 3,689 square feet, or about as much as a large suburban home — a very luxurious suburban home.

source Boeing

Boeing showed off interior concepts for the 777X from three firms. The first, from Jet Aviation, opens with a stylish entryway.

source Jet Aviation

To the right of the entryway is a massive lounge …

source Jet Aviation

… which borders a stylish dining room …

source Jet Aviation

… and a bar.

source Jet Aviation

At the back of the interior is a large master suite, complete with a master bath and closet.

source Jet Aviation

Next up is the interior concept by Unique Aircraft Design. Here’s the entryway.

source Unique Aircraft Design

To the right of the is an open lounge.

source Unique Aircraft Design

Toward the back of the plane is the dining room, near a compartment of first- and business-class seats.

source Unique Aircraft Design

To the immediate left of the entryway is the office.

source Unique Aircraft Design

Toward the front of the plane is the master bedroom …

source Unique Aircraft Design

… and master bath.

source Unique Aircraft Design

Finally, there’s a design from Greenpoint Technologies. Here’s the entryway.

source Greenpoint Technologies

To the right and left of the entrance are lounge areas.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Each lounge is divided with various furnishings.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Behind the main lounge is a guest bedroom …

source Greenpoint Technologies

… complete with a sitting area.

source Greenpoint Technologies

The Greenpoint design’s highlight is the master suite at the back of the plane.

source Greenpoint Technologies

It has a large, plush bed.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Behind the bed is a full walk-in closet.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Here’s another look at that amazing closet.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Behind the closet is the master bath.

source Greenpoint Technologies

It features a standalone shower and stone floors.

source Greenpoint Technologies

There are also separate vanities.

source Greenpoint Technologies

BBJ did not say how much the custom interiors would cost, but it’s safe to say it would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

source Boeing

The Boeing 777-8 has a list price of $394.9 million. The larger 777-9 costs $425.8 million.

source Boeing

The Boeing 777-9 is expected to enter service in 2020, with the 777-8 following soon after.