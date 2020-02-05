Boeing’s former CEO who oversaw the ill-fated 737 Max plane is reportedly selling his Chicago-area estate at a $3 million loss

source VHT Studios

Former Boeing CEO James McNerney has listed his Chicago-area mansion near Lake Michigan for nearly $4.7 million, according to reporting by Crain’s.

McNerney, who retired from Boeing in 2015, oversaw development of the now-troubled 737 Max, which has since been grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes, as well as the 787 Dreamliner.

He is asking for much less than he paid for on the nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion.

Retired Boeing CEO James McNerney is selling his mansion.

McNerney and his wife listed their Lake Forest, Illinois mansion for $4.795 million, nearly $3 million less than they paid for the estate in 2006, according to Crain’s. They paid $7.6 million for the mansion in 2006, which is located near Lake Michigan.

McNerney served as CEO of Boeing from 2005 to his retirement in 2015, where he approved and oversaw the “frenetic” development of the 737 Max, according to the New York Times.

The plane, which has since been grounded worldwide, was involved in two crashes that killed 346 people. The issues with the model have since been traced back to a questionable development cycle that prioritized profit over safety, sound engineering, and adequate pilot training.

The 737 Max has been bad news for Boeing ever since. In 2019, the company reported an annual loss of $636 million, its first full-year loss in more than 20 years. McNeary also oversaw the development of the 787 Dreamliner in his tenure.

Now, McNerney is looking to rid himself of this nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion, even at a loss. The house located at 1291 Elm Tree Road is listed with Andra O’Neill at @Properties.

Take a look inside.

The mansion sits at the end of a long driveway.

caption Lake Forest estate. source VHT Studios

Large French doors open into the home.

caption Lake Forest estate. source VHT Studios

The house is marked by large rooms and ornate furniture.

caption Lake Forest estate living room. source VHT Studios

This living space has one of several fireplaces throughout the house.

caption Lake Forest estate living room. source VHT Studios

Powder blue walls and built-ins feel like they’re from another era.

caption Lake Forest estate living room. source VHT Studios

Even this powder room is ornately decorated.

caption Lake Forest estate powder room. source VHT Studios

The dining room, which has a chandelier and another fireplace, is empty now, but could clearly accommodate many guests for meals.

caption Lake Forest estate dining room. source VHT Studios

The kitchen appears to be the most modern room in the house, with a large island in the center.

caption Lake Forest estate kitchen. source VHT Studios

The island is also a seating area, with room for stools underneath.

caption Lake Forest estate kitchen. source VHT Studios

A butler’s pantry adjacent to the kitchen has extra storage too.

caption Lake Forest estate kitchen. source VHT Studios

Along with the dining room and island, the kitchen is large enough to fit another area for meals.

caption Lake Forest estate kitchen. source VHT Studios

The family room is a departure from other rooms, decorated in a more rustic cabin style.

caption Lake Forest estate family room. source VHT Studios

Wood floors and wooden beams on the ceiling add to the feeling.

caption Lake Forest estate family room. source VHT Studios

Even the mudroom is elaborate, with a luxe carpet.

caption Lake Forest estate mud room. source VHT Studios

The master bedroom on the second floor is one of five total in the house.

caption Lake Forest estate bedroom. source VHT Studios

The master has yet another fireplace, plus a chandelier and sitting area.

caption Lake Forest estate bedroom. source VHT Studios

The master bathroom has a double vanity, large cabinets, and a standalone tub.

caption Lake Forest estate bathroom. source VHT Studios

The other four bedrooms in the house are smaller but still impressive.

caption Lake Forest estate bedroom. source VHT Studios

Some feature window seats.

caption Lake Forest estate bedroom. source VHT Studios

Other bathrooms are also smaller, although still ornate, like this bathroom attached to the fourth bedroom.

caption Lake Forest estate bathroom. source VHT Studios

The house also has an office, which McNerney could have used while living there.

caption Lake Forest estate office. source VHT Studios

The house has a finished basement outfitted as another living space.

caption Lake Forest estate basement. source VHT Studios

Not skipping out on any luxuries, the home has a full bar…

caption Lake Forest estate bar. source VHT Studios

…and a wine cellar.

caption Lake Forest estate wine cellar. source VHT Studios

Even the home gym is upscale, sitting in a gazebo.

caption Lake Forest exercise gazebo. source VHT Studios

Out back, the house has a large pool…

caption Lake Forest estate pool. source VHT Studios

…plus a pool house.

caption Lake Forest estate pool house. source VHT Studios

If that wasn’t enough, the estate also has a guest house.

caption Lake Forest estate guest house. source VHT Studios

The smaller structure on the property is more modest but still spacious.

caption Lake Forest estate guest house. source VHT Studios

It has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living area.

caption Lake Forest estate guest house. source VHT Studios

The entire estate sits on about two acres.

caption Lake Forest estate. source VHT Studios

Some of the outdoor space consists of manicured gardens…

caption Lake Forest estate. source VHT Studios

…while the rest is covered in trails along the ravine, only a block away from Lake Michigan.

caption Lake Forest estate hiking trails. source VHT Studios

An aerial view shows the full estate.