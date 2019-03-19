Boeing’s CEO wrote an open letter about the 737 Max plane groundings — here’s what he says the company is doing after two deadly crashes

caption Boeing CEO, Dennis Muilenburg gestures during an event at the Farnborough Airshow, south west of London, on July 16, 2018. source BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Boeing’s CEO responded to growing questions about its 737 Max plane on Monday.

In an open letter to passengers and airlines, Dennis Muilenburg said the hotly awaited software update for the model should be available by the end of the month.

Read the full text of his letter below.

Amid growing scrutiny surrounding the second crash of its 737 Max plane, Boeing’s CEO on Monday released an open letter to airlines and passengers about the ongoing investigation.

“We’re united with our airline customers, international regulators and government authorities in our efforts to support the most recent investigation, understand the facts of what happened and help prevent future tragedies,” Dennis Muilenburg, chief executive of the Chicago-based plane maker, said in the letter.

Boeing says it sent a team of investigators to Ethiopia to assist in piecing together details in the latest crash, which experts say has many similarities to that of Lion Air in October. This week, French authorities began examining the flight’s data recorder, also known as a black box, for more clues.

Read more: Boeing and the FAA were reportedly told about issues with the 737 Max software 4 days before the plane’s 2nd deadly crash

It’s up to Ethiopian Authorities, however, to release more information regarding the disaster. Meanwhile, the 737 Max plane makes up the bulk of Boing’s order book, and the 387 planes in operation worldwide have been grounded.

“Soon we’ll release a software update and related pilot training for the 737 MAX that will address concerns discovered in the aftermath of the Lion Air Flight 610 accident,” Muilenburg said. “We also understand and regret the challenges for our customers and the flying public caused by the fleet’s grounding.”

Here’s the full letter: