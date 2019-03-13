Boeing says it encouraged the FAA to temporarily ban its 737 Max planes

caption A Boeing 737 Max aircraft. source Reuters

Boeing recommended that the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily ban its 737 Max aircraft “out of an abundance of caution,” though the aerospace manufacturer says it is still confident in the aircraft’s safety.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is issuing an order to ground all Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 has been involved in two crashes in the past five months.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is issuing an order to ground all Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The European Union, China, and Australia, among other countries, have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 has been involved in two crashes in the past five months. An Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday killed all 157 people on board, and an October 2018 crash of a Lion Air flight killed 189 people.

You can read Boeing’s full statement below.

Boeing continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 Max. However, after consultation with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and aviation authorities and its customers around the world, Boeing has determined – out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety – to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 Max aircraft. “On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents,” said Dennis Muilenburg, president, CEO, Chairman of The Boeing Company. “We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution. Safety is a core value at Boeing for as long as we have been building airplanes; and it always will be. There is no greater priority for our company and our industry. We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again.” Boeing makes this recommendation and supports the decision by the FAA.

