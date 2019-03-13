Boeing says it encouraged the FAA to temporarily ban its 737 Max planes

- source
- Reuters
- Boeing recommended that the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily ban its 737 Max aircraft “out of an abundance of caution,” though the aerospace manufacturer says it is still confident in the aircraft’s safety.
- President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is issuing an order to ground all Boeing 737 Max aircraft.
- The Boeing 737 Max 8 has been involved in two crashes in the past five months.
Boeing recommended that the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily ban its 737 Max aircraft “out of an abundance of caution,” though the aerospace manufacturer says it is still confident in the aircraft’s safety.
“Boeing continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 Max,” Boeing said. “However, after consultation with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and aviation authorities and its customers around the world, Boeing has determined – out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety – to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 Max aircraft.”
Read more: Trump announces all Boeing 737 Max jets are grounded immediately after its second crash in five months
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is issuing an order to ground all Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The European Union, China, and Australia, among other countries, have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8.
The Boeing 737 Max 8 has been involved in two crashes in the past five months. An Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday killed all 157 people on board, and an October 2018 crash of a Lion Air flight killed 189 people.
You can read Boeing’s full statement below.
Boeing continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 Max. However, after consultation with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and aviation authorities and its customers around the world, Boeing has determined – out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety – to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 Max aircraft.
“On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents,” said Dennis Muilenburg, president, CEO, Chairman of The Boeing Company.
“We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution. Safety is a core value at Boeing for as long as we have been building airplanes; and it always will be. There is no greater priority for our company and our industry. We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again.”
Boeing makes this recommendation and supports the decision by the FAA.
More on Boeing’s 737 Max 8 and the Ethiopian Airlines disaster:
- Everything we know about Ethiopian Airlines’ deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8, the second disaster involving the plane in 5 months
- Norwegian Air reportedly tells Boeing to ‘take this bill’ after grounding its fleet of 18 Boeing 737 Max planes
- This map shows all the countries to ban the Boeing 737 Max 8, and where airlines have grounded their fleets, after Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157
- Elected officials are calling on the US government to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 after the plane was involved in 2 deadly crashes
- Boeing’s CEO reportedly asked President Trump not to ground the company’s plane that has crashed twice in 5 months
- Pilots complained to authorities about issues with the Boeing 737 Max for months before the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash
- The US government says it has no reason to ground the Boeing 737 MAX that has crashed twice since October
- These airlines will likely take the biggest hit after the Boeing 737 Max was involved in two deadly crashes
- The Boeing 737 Max has come under fire after 2 deadly crashes in 5 months – but the aircraft is likely to be successful in the long-run, an aviation expert explains
- These airlines will likely take the biggest hit after the Boeing 737 Max was involved in two deadly crashes
- ‘You basically put a student pilot in there’: The copilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 had just 200 hours of flight experience
- Boeing is going to update the control software on the 737 Max that may cause the plane to nosedive
- Boeing has $400 billion in orders on the books, 80% of them are for the 737
- ‘I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot’: Trump says airplanes are becoming ‘too complex to fly’ as the UK, China, and other nations ground the Boeing 737 Max 8
- These are the victims of the Boeing 737 Max 8 crash in Ethiopia
- The family of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 captain speaks out after crash that killed 157 people
- A Georgetown University law student who reportedly expressed a fear of flying is among the 157 dead in the Ethiopian Airlines crash
- The black box from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight has been found
- An Ethiopian Airlines passenger said he missed the crashed flight by 2 minutes: ‘I’m grateful to be alive’
- People of 35 different nationalities were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, including 8 Americans