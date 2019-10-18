Messages reveal a top Boeing pilot knew about problems with the 737 Max’s ‘egregious’ behavior before 2 deadly crashes

caption Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are seen parked on Boeing property near Boeing Field, Washington, in September 2019. The planes have not been delivered to airlines yet as they remain grounded after two fatal crashes. source David Ryder/Getty Images

Boeing’s chief technical pilot on the 737 Max project told another employee in 2016 that there were “egregious” problems with the jet’s automated MCAS system.

The pilot made those observations at least two years before the first of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max, in October 2018 and in March 2019.

Internal instant messages sent by Mark Forkner, the chief technical pilot, and another Boeing employee in 2016, were found by Boeing “some months ago,” according to Reuters, which first reported on the messages. The New York Times first obtained them.

The news comes as Boeing works to get the 737 Max back into service seven months after it was grounded worldwide.

In the messages, Forkner complained that the MCAS system was causing problems during flight simulations. “It’s running rampant in the sim,” he said in one message. “Granted, I suck at flying, but even this was egregious,” he continued.

In another message, he suggested that he had misled the FAA, reportedly about the issue.

“I basically lied to the regulators (unknowingly),” he said, according to the New York Times.

Earlier in 2016, Forkner asked the FAA for permission to remove mention of the MCAS system from the pilot’s manuel for the 737 Max, arguing that it would only activate in rare emergency settings. The FAA approved the request.

Forkner could not be reached for comment by Business Insider.

The FAA told Reuters it found the messages “concerning” and “is reviewing this information to determine what action is appropriate.”

Forkner was previously reported to have pleaded the fifth after being subpoenaed for documents as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the Max.

Boeing’s CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, is set to testify about the two crashes and the plane’s development on Capitol Hill later this month.

This story is developing. Check back for updates …