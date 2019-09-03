Boeing shares slide as the latest 737 Max delay threatens holiday-season travel

source David Ryder/Getty Images

Boeing’s stock slid as much as 4% on Monday after United Airlines and American Airlines announced an extended cancellation of 737 Max flights.

United said Friday it would delay the jet’s return to service until December 19. American announced Sunday it wouldn’t bring the model back until December 3.

Other airlines don’t expect to see the jet’s return until 2020, which could create issues heading into the busy holiday travel season.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg said in early August he expects the model to return to service in the fourth quarter.

Boeing stock fell as much as 4% on Monday trading after United Airlines and American Airlines announced an extended cancellation of 737 Max flights until December.

United said Friday it would delay of 737 Max flights until December 19 as it waits for the model’s government certification. American announced Sunday it would keep the controversial model from its lineup until December 3.

Southwest Airlines said in July it won’t add the plane to its schedules until January 5. Air Canada omitted the 737 Max from its logs until January 8.

The delays endanger Boeing’s goal to bring the jets back into service ahead of the holiday season rush. CEO Dennis Muilenberg estimated in early August the Max would hit skies by the fourth quarter.

“There is still some risk to that time line associated with regulatory approvals and some things that we don’t control,” Muilenberg said on August 7. “We are working with regulators around the world.”

The two delays arrived days before a Wall Street Journal report highlighting tension between international air-safety agencies and Boeing. Authorities in the US, Europe and Brazil found Boeing hadn’t provided enough detail about the modifications it made to the Max planes, WSJ said, citing government officials.

The finding will lead the plane manufacturer to submit new briefing files with greater explanation of the changes it has made, and restart meetings with the US Federal Aviation Administration before continuing in the recertification process. Additional simulation and flight tests will add weeks of delay and likely keep the jets from holiday-season flights, WSJ reported.

Two 737 MAX aircraft crashed within a five-month period earlier in 2019, prompting a global grounding of the jets as Boeing looked to diagnose and resolve an issue with its flight-control systems. The company faces lawsuits and a criminal investigation into its design of the 737 Max model.

Boeing closed at $364.09 per share Friday, up about 13% year-to-date.

The plane maker has 18 “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings from analysts, with a consensus price target of $412.87, according to Bloomberg data.

