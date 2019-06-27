Boeing slides after regulators discover more safety risks in the troubled 737 Max

source REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Boeing slid as much as 5% in early trading on Thursday morning after US regulators ordered more design changes to the 737 Max airplane.

The Federal Aviation Administration found an error in data processing on the plane’s computers that could cause the aircraft to go into a dangerous dive, according to Bloomberg.

Pilots have struggled to recover from the issue during flight simulations,

The new problem is separate from safety flaws that caused two 737 Max aircrafts to crash last year.

Watch Boeing trade live.

Visit the Markets Insider homepage to read more stories.

Boeing’s 737 Max isn’t in the clear just yet.

Shares of the airplane manufacturer fell as much as 5% on Thursday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration discovered more safety concerns with the aircraft, prompting them to order further design changes.

FAA regulators found that the 737 Max’s computers could potentially cause the aircraft to dive in a way that pilots struggled to recover from in flight simulations, according to a Bloomberg report.

Soon after the FAA’s discovery, the International Air Transport Association released a statement on the efforts to fix the 737 Max safety concerns.

“The Boeing 737 MAX tragedies weigh heavily on an industry that holds safety as its top priority,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO said in a statement on Thursday. “We trust the Federal Aviation Administration, in its role as the certifying regulator, to ensure the aircraft’s safe return to service.”

A bonus just for you: Click here to claim 30 days of access to Business Insider PRIME

According to Bloomberg, the new computer issued discovered by regulators is unrelated to the design flaw connected to the two 737 Max jetliners that crashed last year.

Boeing was up 16% year-to-date through Wednesday.

source Markets Insider

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Spotify is spending hundreds of millions to become a major podcasting player – and Wall Street sees massive potential for the stock

Fresh off its IPO, Chewy might be the next company to get crushed by Amazon

Hedge funds’ secret sauce is obscure data like satellite images. Here’s how the people in charge of spending millions on this data find the stuff worth buying.