See inside the modified Boeing 737 US Navy patrol plane the government just ordered $1.5 billion more of. Take a look at the P-8 Poseidon.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Boeing recently secured a $1.5 billion order from the US Navy for additional P-8 Poseidon aerial patrol aircraft.

First delivered to the Navy in 2012, the P-8 is a multi-role aircraft based on the Boeing 737 passenger jet capable of surveillance and anti-submarine warfare.

Its onboard armament can include torpedoes, harpoons, and cruise missiles allowing it to engage in warfare when required.

Boeing just landed a massive $1.5 billion order for 18 aircraft from the US Navy for an aerial patrol plane capable of sinking ships, the P-8 Poseidon.

Though it performs and functions more like a naval ship than a commercial jet, Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon is actually the military variant of the manufacturer’s popular 737-800 Next Generation aircraft.

Instead of flying passengers or cargo, a task routinely performed by the civilian 737, the P-8 has warfighting capabilities through its deployable onboard armament of weapons that can sink ships and submarines, in addition to its advanced onboard surveillance set up to track maritime and ground-based activity.

Currently in use, the P-8 much like its 737 counterpart has seen international success with naval military forces in Australia, Norway, India, the United Kingdom.

Eight aircraft will go to the US Navy with the remaining aircraft split with the South Korean Navy and New Zealand Royal Air Force receiving six and four, respectively. The two countries purchased Boeing’s submarine hunter through the Department of Defense’s Foreign Military Sales program.

With the order valued at $1.5 billion, the unit price for each aircraft is approximately $83 million.

Take a look at Boeing’s airliner turned advanced warfighter.

While the Boeing 737 airframe dates back to the 1960s, the P-8 is a more recent innovation first conceived of in the 2000s with the US Navy giving Boeing the contract to develop a new naval patrol aircraft.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Source: Boeing

The new aircraft to be produced by Boeing would replace the turboprop-powered P-3C Orion, a similar patrol aircraft with an airframe dating back to the 1950s.

caption A US Navy P-3C Orion.

Source: Boeing

The build for the P-8 Poseidon would be based on a tried and true aircraft, the Boeing 737.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Jason Reed/Reuters

The US Navy already had experience with the 737, using it for VIP, troop, and cargo transport as the C-40, making the Poseidon a logical choice to replace the P-3C.

caption A US Navy C-40 Clipper.

Unlike the C-40, however, the P-8 was designed to be a true warfighter that could not only provide intelligence on and surveil the enemy but attack if required.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Jason Reed/Reuters

Source: Boeing

The list of missions the P-8 is capable of varies from engaging anti-submarine warfare to conducting aerial surveillance missions, making it one of the few converted passenger jet airliners capable of firing military weapons.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source STRINGER/Reuters

Source: US Navy

Despite all the extra equipment on board, the P-8 is 60% identical to the 737 but it’s the 40% difference that puts the Poseidon in a class of its own.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Source: Aviation International News

The Navy received its first Poseidon in 2012 after an eight-year development program to create the flying naval patrol boat.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source POOL New/Reuters

Source: Boeing

The jet-powered P-8 provided advancements from the P-3C in range, payload carrying capability, speed, and technology, providing the Navy with its newest airborne weapon.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Jason Reed/Reuters

Source: US Navy

Inside the plane, the cockpit is the same as a traditional Boeing 737, though with a few optional extras including a fighter-jet style heads-up display.

caption The cockpit of a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Instead of rows of passenger seats in the back, the P-8 features monitors and screens for the flight crew to engage in surveillance, intelligence gathering, or search and rescue, depending on the mission.

caption Inside a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Here’s a naval crew member using the plane’s onboard cameras to monitor Chinese activities in the South China Sea, a geopolitical hotspot where territorial disputes are rife among the region’s nations.

caption Inside a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

The South China Sea has become a popular area of operation for the P-8, which the Navy uses to keep an eye on Chinese activity. The Chinese fired a laser at one of the planes in January though no crew were injured.

caption Inside a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Source: Foreign Policy and Navy Times

Aiding in its surveillance and anti-submarine warfare mission is 129 sonobuoys that are kept on the aircraft using for tracking ships and submersible vehicles.

caption Inside a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source STRINGER /Reuters

Source: Boeing

The harmless devices are dropped from the fuselage and provide sonar data back to the aircraft via radio frequencies in the same way a patrol ship would to find enemy submarines lurking in the depths below.

caption Inside a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

For all the sophisticated surveillance featured on the Poseidon, the aircraft also allows for the use of the most rudimentary form of equipment, the human eye.

caption Inside a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Two large windows are built into the fuselage on each side of the aircraft to allow for manual searching whether it be surveillance or search and rescue efforts.

caption Inside a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

With the US not currently fighting a war at sea, the aircraft is mostly used for its surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities, aiding search and rescue operations during recent high-profile disappearances at sea.

caption Inside a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Two P-8s aided in the search for the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft operating as flight MH370 which remains missing to this day…

caption A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 similar to the one that disappeared in 2014.

Source: US Navy

And two P-8s were also deployed to Argentina when one of the nation’s submarines, the ARA San Juan, went missing while on patrol. The patrol ships were unable to find the sunken submarine.

caption Inside a US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Source: US Navy

The advantage of the Poseidon is its armament, with the aircraft capable of carrying torpedoes, cruise missiles, and harpoons capable of hitting maritime and ground-based targets.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Source: US Navy and Defense News

The weapons are kept in a bomb bay in the aircraft’s fuselage and dropped by the pilot when the situation requires.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source JON NAZCA/Reuters

Source: Defense News

Unlike its counterparts, the P-8 features longer wings with raked winglets capable of carrying wing-mounted torpedos.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Source: Aviation International News

The P-8 can also fly for around 10 hours uninterrupted, with a maximum range of over 5,000 nautical miles.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Reuters

Source: Aviation International News

Should it need to stay out longer, however, the aircraft can also be refueled while in the air.

caption Two US Navy P-8 Poseidons. source Reuters

Source: Boeing

Boeing has built over 100 P-8 Poseidons with the majority of the builds going to the US Navy.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Source: Boeing

Other customers include Australia, Norway, India, the United Kingdom and now, New Zealand and South Korea.

caption A US Navy P-8 Poseidon. source STRINGER/Reuters

Source: Boeing

Here’s the UK receiving its first Poseidon.

Source: Boeing

The Royal Air Force purchased nine P-8s to be based in Scotland and patrol the waters of the North Atlantic Ocean.

caption Former Prime Minister David Cameron in front of a Royal Air Force P-8 Poseidon. source Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Source: Boeing

Another large customer, the Royal Australian Air Force has orders for 12 Poseidons to aid in its maritime patrol and surveillance efforts.

caption A Royal Air Force P-8 Poseidon. source Paul Campbell/Getty

Source: Royal Australian Air Force

During its tenure for the US Navy and foreign militaries, the P-8 Poseidon has proved to be just as valuable as the ships on the sea, a veritable flying patrol boat.