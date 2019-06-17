Boeing said it is using the ‘lessons’ it has learned during the 737 Max crisis to deal with troubles facing another one of its planes

caption Family and friends of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash look at the crash site in March 2019. source REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Boeing is applying the “lessons” it learned from the 737 Max plane to issues it is facing with its 777x aircraft.

A Boeing executive said on Monday that Boeing’s teams from on both planes are working “very closely” together to make sure any lessons learned from the 737 Max crashes can be applied to the 777x.

The 777x plane is facing issues with its engines and wings that could potentially delay the plane’s introduction, while the 737 Max has been grounded around the world since March after two fatal crashes.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in Paris on Sunday that Boeing made a “mistake” in not communicating that a safety indicator in the 737 Max planes didn’t work, and promised “transparency.”

But Reuters previously reported that Boeing is seeking to reduce some physical tests of its aircraft, including its 777x.

PARIS, France – Boeing said it that it is using the “lessons” it learned from two disasters involving its 737 Max planes as it deals with troubles facing another one of its planes.

Speaking at the Paris Air Show on Monday, Stan Deal, the President and CEO of Boeing Global Services, said that the company was looking at what the 737 Max crashes can teach the company as it deals with engine problems facing its 777x plane.

“We have teams working very closely between 777x and the 737 Max to makes sure that any lessons learned, anything that we can identify that could be applied to the 777x will be applied,” he said.

caption A Boeing 777x jet. source Boeing

The introduction of the 777x, which Boeing says will be the “largest and most efficient twin-engine jet in the world,” could be delayed after problems with its General Electric’s GE9X engine. It was expected to enter service next year, but that timeline is now in doubt.

Deal said on Monday that he still expected the plane to enter service next year, but did not outline a set timeline for the plane’s introduction: “I think it’s too premature at this point to make any expectations relative to timing with this programme. We need to continue to get more findings from them as we reassess the overall timing on the programme.”

Deal said that Boeing is “staying very close to the situation with [General Electric] as they learn relative to this what the findings are and what changes need to be made.”

“We’re making the most of this time, obviously, by continuing to work to get it right for first flight with this airplane.”

caption Alpha jets aircraft from the French Patrouille de France fly during the inauguration of the 2019 Paris Air Show on Monday. source BENOIT TESSIER/AFP/Getty Images

He said that this work would be informed by what the company learns as it reflects on the 737 Max crashes. He said that Boeing was looking at “absolutely everything” it does after the crashes, and was looking at it “relative” to the 777x.

But Reuters reported on Sunday that Boeing is seeking to reduce some tests on its aircraft, including the 777x, reducing the level of physical testing. The report cited industry sources and regulatory officials.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment to Reuters about Boeing’s testing plans, but said the company is “looking holistically at our design and certification processes” after the 737 Max crashes.

737 Max planes have been grounded around the world since March, when an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crashed and killed all 157 on board. It was the second crash involving the plane, after a Lion Air 737 Max crashed and killed 189 people in October 2018.

Experts previously criticized Boeing’s handling of the crashes to Business Insider, saying that the company’s apologies were delayed and their explanations were confusing.

Kevin McAllister, CEO of Boeing Commercial Aircraft, also apologized over the Max aircraft on Monday, saying that the company is “very sorry for the loss of lives.” He also apologized to airlines for the disruption.