‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ director Bryan Singer is facing new accusations of having sex with underage boys

A report by The Atlantic published Wednesday alleges years of sexual abuse by director Bryan Singer of underage boys.

Four new accusers spoke to The Atlantic alleging sexual misconduct by Singer.

Victor Valdovinos claimed Singer molested him when he was 13 and another anonymous man alleged Singer had sex with him when he was 15.

The Atlantic piece said Singer’s lawyer “noted that Singer has never been arrested for or charged with any crime, and that Singer categorically denies ever having sex with, or a preference for, underage men.”

A new report from The Atlantic published on Wednesday alleges years of sexual misconduct by director Bryan Singer, including abuse of underage boys, and contains accusations from four new accusers who hadn’t spoken to reporters about their experiences with Singer until now.

Singer, who was fired late into production on the Oscar-nominated movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” for repeatedly being absent from set, issued a denial in October of allegations he claimed would be laid against him in an Esquire article.

“This article will attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits,” Singer said at the time.

The reporters credited on the Atlantic story, Alex French, and Maximillian Potter, are a writer at large and editor at large for Esquire, respectively.

Over the course of a 12-month investigation in which they interviewed over 50 sources, French and Potter uncovered four new sexual misconduct allegations against Singer, including from men who claimed Singer had sex with them when they were underage.

Victor Valdovinos, the only new accuser who allowed his real name to be published, claimed Singer molested him on the set of one of Singer’s earliest feature films, “Apt Pupil,” in 1997 when he was 13 years old and Singer was 31. A scene for the film was being shot at a school gym.

Valdovinos claimed Singer made him wait “for what seemed like hours” in an empty locker room with nothing but a towel covering him. When Singer finally returned, he reached through the towel and “grabbed my genitals and started masturbating it” and “rubbed his front part on me,” Valdovinos claimed.

Through his attorney, Singer told The Atlantic that he did not know who Valdovinos was and denied the allegation.

The three other new accusers wished to remain anonymous for the Atlantic article. A man going by the name of Ben alleged Singer had oral sex with him when Ben was 17 or 18 years old at a pool party in the 1990s at Singer’s house.

“He would stick his hands down your pants without your consent,” Ben told The Atlantic. “He was predatory in that he would ply people with alcohol and drugs and then have sex with them.”

A friend of Singer’s told The Atlantic that he was shocked by how young the guests looked at one of Singer’s pool parties, and that it “looked like a high school party.”

A second man going by Andy claimed Singer had sex with him at a Beverly Hills mansion when Andy was 15 in the late 1990s, and they had sex other times after that.

The final anonymous accuser, going by Eric, told The Atlantic that he had a sexual relationship with Singer for about five years starting in 1997, when he met the director at a party at his house. Eric alleged to The Atlantic that after he told Singer he was 17, the two had sex that night.

Eric told The Atlantic that he goes to regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings now, and that he’s met other men who have also encountered Singer.

“There’s a bunch of us,” he told The Atlantic. “It’s like, ‘You were one of Singer’s boys? Me too.'”

Singer is also currently facing a lawsuit from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed in December 2017. Sanchez-Guzman claimed Singer raped him when he was 17 in 2003 at a yacht party.

“The industry will brush things under the rug and pretend nothing happened,” he told The Atlantic regarding “Bohemian Rhapsody” winning the Golden Globe for best drama earlier this month. “Most people don’t see the truth.”

Singer is currently attached to direct Millenium’s “Red Sonja” movie. In September, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Millenium was willing to take a chance on Singer because “none of the allegations seem to have merit,” according to an anonymous source that talked to THR.