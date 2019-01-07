Fox fired ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ director Bryan Singer, but he still thanked the Golden Globes for the movie’s big win

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Director Bryan Singer thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after “Bohemian Rhapsody” won the Golden Globe for best drama on Sunday.

Fox fired Singer late into production on the film and replaced him with Dexter Fletcher because Singer was repeatedly absent from set.

Fox’s “For Your Consideration” Oscar-campaign website includes Bryan Singer for best director for “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the unexpected big winner at Sunday’s Golden Globes, taking home the prize for best drama and best actor in a drama for Rami Malek, who plays Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The movie’s credited director, Bryan Singer, took to Instagram after the win to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the voting body that decides the Golden Globes winners. Singer posted a photo from the set of the movie, and wrote, “What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress.”

READ MORE: Netflix and FX won big at the Golden Globes, while HBO stumbled

But the movie’s sudden ascension through awards season has been met with controversy. The movie came to theaters in November after a troubled production, in which Singer was regularly absent from set to the point where Fox had to replace him with Dexter Fletcher late into filming.

However, Singer was still credited as the sole director of the movie, which has made $743 million worldwide. Director’s Guild of America rules stipulate that a movie must have one director or director-team credit, and Fletcher said that he did not want to be credited.

Fox currently lists Singer for consideration for best director on its Oscars campaign website, as seen below. Fox lists all categories for its awards films on the website, but the inclusion of Singer is still puzzling considering Fox fired him.

source Fox

On top of the controversy surrounding the film, Singer has also faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at a party in 2003. He has denied it. Singer also responded to a yet-to-be published Esquire article in October that he claimed would “attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits.”

Neither Malek or the movie’s producers mentioned Singer during their acceptance speeches at the Globes.