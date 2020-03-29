caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

Boho Camper Vans built Encore, a tiny home on wheels constructed on a 2019 Ford Transit 250.

Encore holds an exterior shower and an interior kitchenette, couch, toilet, dining table, bed, and garage.

The company was recently featured on the March 20 episode of “Shark Tank” where they agreed on a deal with Barbara Corcoran to the tune of $150,000 cash upfront and a $150,000 line of credit for a 10% stake.

“Shark Tank”-approved Boho Camper Vans created Encore, a tiny home on wheels built on a 2019 Ford Transit 250 with a high roof.

The Encore camper van was converted for a customer named Melodie. She had recently retired and wanted a converted van to both relive the time she had spent several years ago driving around the East Coast in her Volkswagen bus and to have the ability to do charity work, according to Boho Camper Vans.

“We’re just really enjoying working with customers because the clientele that lends itself to living in a camper van and living this lifestyle is pretty laid back,” Boho Camper Vans partner Brett Ellenson told Business Insider. “It’s a real community around the camper van lifestyle.”

Boho Camper Vans was recently featured on “Shark Tank”‘s March 20 episode as a “mobile real estate company.” The company initially applied for the show as a “joke,” founder and partner David Sodemann told Business Insider. However, that “joke” ended with Sodemann and Ellenson on the show with an offer from Barbara Corcoran to the tune of $150,000 cash upfront and a $150,000 line of credit for a 10% stake.

“We’re over the moon,” Sodemann told Business Insider. “The response we’ve gotten from the community in Phoenix [where the company is based] has been amazing.”

Boho Camper Vans is comprised of two main businesses. Along with converting vans into campers, Boho has a rental fleet of seven vans for weekend warriors looking to take a trip. And while there has been a decrease in rental demands amid the coronavirus pandemic, the van converting component of the company is booked out until June, and this date will likely be pushed back even further with the influx in inquiries since its “Shark Tank” appearance.

Keep scrolling to see the inside of Encore, which the company says is represnativie of a typical van conversion it produces:

Encore has a full-sized bed with the garage underneath it.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

The bed is topped with an eight-inch memory foam mattress.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

There are also cabinets above the bed for extra storage space.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

The interior is filled with Aztec, agate, and southwest-inspired patterns.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

There are LED lights around the van …

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

… which can be controlled with a dimmer switch.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

Bathroom features include a portable toilet inside the van …

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

… as well as an outdoor shower.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

The sofa next to the toilet can seat two people.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

The swivel table serves as a dining table. It can also be tucked away into the garage when it’s not in use.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

The kitchenette has a two-burner stove top with a sink and counter space for food preparation.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

Extra work space in the kitchen comes in the form of a butcher block that can flip up to extend the counter space.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

There’s also a 40-watt refrigerator integrated into the kitchenette.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

Kitchenette storage includes a pantry that can be pulled out.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

The window installation in Encore is custom.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

Blackout curtains line the windows.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

There’s also a roof fan onboard Encore.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

The vinyl flooring and tile backsplash are both custom.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

A “secret compartment” is also hidden in the van.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

Encore’s passenger seat can swivel back.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

The camper falls under Boho’s “tall deluxe” category with its standing room and improved solar and electrical systems that keeps the battery charged.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

This allows the camper van to stay off-grid, even in overcast weather.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

The solar system holds 300 watts.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

There’s also a 3,000-watt inverter …

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

… which accompanies the 315-ampere hour battery.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

Encore also comes with a 25-gallon water tank and a DC to DC isolator and charger.

caption Boho Camper Vans’ Encore. source Micah Adams

There are also 110-volt alternating current (AC) outlets around the tiny home on wheels.