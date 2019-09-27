The coming 6th season of ‘BoJack Horseman’ will be its last. Watch the new trailer here.

- source
- Netflix
- The first trailer for Netflix‘s sixth season of “BoJack Horseman” is here, teasing the title character’s time in rehab while his friends try to sort out their lives as well.
- The coming season will be the final installment of “BoJack Horseman,” and will air in two parts.
- Part one of the final season begins on October 25, while part two will be available to stream on January 31, 2020.
- “BoJack Horseman” was the first original animated series produced by Netflix when it premiered in 2014.
- The show stars Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, and many more familiar faces.
- Watch the full trailer for season six below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.