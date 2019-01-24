Bedding startup Boll & Branch now makes a $2,500 eco-friendly mattress — if it’s in your budget, we can’t recommend it enough

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Boll & Branch

The Boll & Branch mattress creates a perfect balance between firmness and comfort, featuring eco-friendly materials you can feel good about sleeping on.

It’s expensive at $2,500 for a queen, but its quality and attention to detail makes it worthy of the cost if you have the budget.

Getting its start as a bedding company, Boll & Branch is predominantly known for its luxurious Fair Trade Certified Organic Cotton Sheets. However, the company recently introduced its own hand-crafted mattress to its product line-up. The Boll & Branch mattress keeps all the important qualities that have made the sheets so popular. It’s crafted from fair-trade materials that are ethically sourced and naturally derived, and it provides the same level of balanced comfort needed for quality sleep.

First impressions

After testing the Boll & Branch for myself, I can confidently say that this is a mattress even Goldilocks would have approved of. It feels just right in terms of firmness, comfort, and support. This is not a bed-in-a-box situation either – so there’s no unrolling or off-gassing involved here. Boll & Branch provides white glove delivery service, complete with the offer to take your old mattress off your hands.

Our mattress took several weeks to arrive because each mattress is made to order and hand-crafted in the United Sates. While the time it takes isn’t necessarily convenient, especially if you’re in a hurry to replace an old mattress, I can say first-hand that it is worth the wait. The quality of this mattress shows both in its construction and its level of comfort.

The Boll & Branch is comprised of five layers. The soft wool and poly blend topper is surrounded by a layer of breathable, organic cotton. Just beneath the topper is a layer of graphite-infused latex which creates a natural cooling effect, and a layer of latex for stability. Below these layers is where the micro-coils sit to prevent motion transfer and provide greater air flow, and just beneath the micro-coil layer are the foundational coils, which provide even support throughout the mattress. Obviously if you have a latex allergy, this isn’t but mattress for you, but if eco-friendly products are important to you, you’ll appreciate that the materials are naturally derived and ethically sourced.

Hand-sewn tufts allow the top layer of the mattress to be held together without any glue, but I found that they did create hard spots on the surface of the mattress. These could be an annoyance if you were leaning on your elbows while reading in bed and accidentally leaned on one. However, I didn’t experience any issues while sleeping on my stomach or side, and my partner, who sleeps on his back, also slept comfortably through the night.

Comfort

If you’re looking for a medium firm mattress, I would highly recommend the Boll & Branch. It provides support without feeling too hard, and I could sleep comfortably through the night without any aches or pains in the morning. In my opinion, its level of firmness makes it suitable for all sleeping positions.

I’m a light sleeper who frequently wakes up multiple times during the night, but while sleeping on this mattress, I woke up far less often than usual – even with our new kitten bouncing around on the bed and my partner rolling over in the night. I definitely attribute to this to the combination of micro coils and latex that help minimize motion transfer. The graphite-infused layer of latex also seemed to do its job – neither my partner nor I felt like we were overheating during the night. This mattress won’t absorb heat, which makes it great for those who tend to sleep hot.

Final thoughts

With the Queen sized mattress coming in at $2,500, the Boll & Branch mattress is definitely an investment. However, it’s a worthwhile one considering your mattress has a huge impact on how you sleep at night, and thus, your quality of life during the day. This mattress doesn’t skimp on its attention to detail, with natural materials you can feel good about sleeping on, and handcrafted construction that ensures durability. Additional features like the white-glove delivery service also make the Boll & Branch mattress worth the price.

If you’re still unsure whether you’ll like this mattress, it comes with a 100-night trial so you can make sure it will meet your needs. According to Gear Patrol, it’s a perfect fit for those who “value ethical business practices working to make high-quality products” and it’s deemed as “exceptionally comfortable” – a description I heartily agree with.

The Boll & Branch is available in Queen, King, and California King sizes, and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.