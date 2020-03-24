Boll & Branch’s organic cotton sheets are soft to the touch and thoughtfully designed — they require less water and harmful chemicals than traditional cotton

source Boll & Branch

Bedding startup Boll & Branch has been using 100% organic cotton to make its sheets for the last seven years.

Its luxury sheets are soft-to-the-touch, look and feel high-end, and come from a chemical-free supply chain. Its best-selling Classic Hemmed Sheet Set ($160-$305) won the top pick in our buying guide to the best sheets you can buy, as well as the top spot in Good Housekeeping’s guide in the same category. Good Housekeeping testers found that the sheets keep their generous sizing even after washing, and we appreciated their softness, 17-inch-deep pockets, and expansive color and size range (currently 10 colors and includes things like a split king). However, we did think they were slightly less breathable than other options in our guide.

Unsurprisingly, nice organic cotton sheets resonate with shoppers. In 2016, we called Boll & Branch one of the biggest viral-marketing successes of the past several years and in 2018, the company was named the world’s largest consumer of Organic Fair Trade Certified cotton by volume in the annual Textile Exchange Preferred Fibre and Materials Benchmark, ahead of giants like Patagonia and Nike.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), organic materials are a more environmentally friendly choice than traditional cotton in general. They minimize the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides, require less water to produce, and their organic growing systems emphasize soil fertility and biologically diverse agriculture. Based on Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) findings, on average, organic cotton production saved 1,982 gallons of water globally from 2008-2013 compared to chemically grown cotton when making an average-sized T-shirt. It also minimizes workers’ exposure to chemicals and pesticides, as well as to their local land.

According to the WWF, approximately half of all textiles in the world are made of cotton. Cotton growing’s pollution and diversion of water have had severe impacts on major ecosystems already, so switching from traditional cotton to organic is an ecological priority.

But despite its positive environmental and social impact, the choice for many companies is just as much about prioritizing overall comfort. According to the Textile Exchange, cotton quality comes down to staple, or fiber, length and “longer staples produce softer, smoother, stronger fabrics with higher luster.” Because organic cotton is handpicked and not machine-picked, its fibers are said to be damaged less often, and thus, longer and softer. It’s also hypoallergenic, so it may be preferred by those who have allergies or sensitive skin.

Boll & Branch’s sheets are made from 300-thread-count long-staple organic cotton. They’re GOTS certified, which means its whole manufacturing process is considered organic, and Fair Trade certified, which means it meets standards for ethical wages and working conditions.

Boll & Branch sheets are a great option if you’re looking to purchase an organic cotton set: “Luxurious in every sense of the word – soft to the touch, thoughtfully designed, and premium in looks,” according to executive editor Ellen Hoffman; here’s her full review. And that’s why the company has experienced such rapid and continued success.

Boll & Branch customers have been willing to spend $200+ on sheet sets in part because, like diamonds made in labs with solar energy, they’re a luxury that they can feel better owning and knowing it didn’t include undue ecological and social damage in the price tag.

If your primary concern is sustainability and you want to check out non-cotton options, there are alternatives that may reduce your footprint even more drastically, like linen. We named MagicLinen’s sheet set ($221-$362) as the top linen pick in our buying guide, and in our review, we highlight that it ages beautifully.

But if your bedding could use an organic cotton upgrade – and you can afford the premium – Boll & Branch may be a good bet. To skip the browsing, we recommend heading straight to the bestseller: the Classic Hemmed Sheet Set ($160-$305).