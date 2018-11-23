Bedding startup Boll & Branch only has one sale a year and it’s happening now on Black Friday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Now through November 25, save 25% off all orders over $150 at Boll & Branch.
- This is the company’s one and only sale of the year.
A comfortable mattress and nice sheets are fundamental to getting a good night’s sleep. The quality of both your bed and your bedding can be the difference between tossing and turning all night and sleeping peacefully.
Boll & Branch is one of our go-tos for bed and bath linens, not least because they only use Fair Trade organic cotton. The choice of quality materials and exquisite craftsmanship make for luxurious sheets, and right now is the best time to buy them.
Now until November 25, you can save 25% off all orders over $150. You’ll find sheet sets, duvet covers, blankets, pillowcases, and even mattresses.
In addition to some of the most luxurious bedding you can buy, Boll & Branch offers a plethora of other products that will keep you comfortable and cozy outside of the bed. Hats, scarves, pajamas, and towels are just some of the many items they have.
With the holiday season quickly approaching, many of the items also come with complimentary gift boxes. Whether you’re shopping for gifts or treating yourself to a little luxury, you don’t want to miss this deal. While many brands have items that regularly go on sale, this is Boll & Branch’s one and only sale of the year.
Shop the softest organic bedding and more at Boll & Branch now.
Check out some of the best deals, below:
A luxurious sheet set
Boll & Branch Hemmed Sheet Set, $150-$221.25 (Originally $200-295) [You save $50-$73.75]
A cable knit throw blanket
Boll & Branch Cable Knit Throw, $93.75 (Originally $125) [You save $31.25]
A flannel duvet cover set
Boll & Branch Flannel Duvet Cover Set, $210-$225 (Originally $280-$300) [You save $70-75]
A cotton waffle blanket
Boll & Branch Waffle Blanket, $120-$150 (Originally $160-$200) [You save $40-$50]
A quilt bedding set
Boll & Branch Heritage Quilt Set, $180-$270 (Originally $240-$360) [You save $60-$90]
A knit hat and scarf set
Boll & Branch Chunky Knit Set, $52.50 (Originally $70) [You save $17.50]
A baby gift set
Boll & Branch Baby Gift Set, $67.50-$75 (Originally $90-$100) [You save $22.50-$25]
Flannel pajama pants for men and women
Boll & Branch Men’s Flannel Pajama Pants, $52.50 (Originally $70) [You save $17.50]
Boll & Branch Women’s Flannel Pajama Pants, $52.50 (Originally $70)[You save $17.50]
Plush cotton bath towels
Boll & Branch Bath Towel Set, $93.75 (Originally $125) [You save $31.25]
Warm flannel sheets
Boll & Branch Patterned Flannel Sheet Set, $183.75-$225 (Originally $245-$300) [You save $61.25-$75]
Comfortable organic pillows
Boll & Branch Organic Pillow, $60-$127.50 (Originally $80-$170) [You save $20-$42.50]
A super luxurious mattress
