Bollinger released a new 007-themed Champagne gift box in time for the holidays — we tried the covetable vintage, and here are our thoughts

caption Yeah, it’s as fun to open as it looks. source Champagne Bollinger

Bollinger released a new, limited edition 007 Champagne, and it comes in a very Bond gift box for $229.99.

A single-origin 2011 grand cru, it’s a perfectly aged and covetable bottle of suds in its own right, fit for Roger Moore himself.

We tried it, and here are our thoughts.

Ever since an illustrious handshake between MGM and Bollinger, the Champagne house has been the exclusive bubbly of Bond when he’s not on martinis. True, Ian Fleming’s original Bond character was a fan of Bolly, but it didn’t become official until 1973. Fun fact: Bollinger and James Bond (MGM and EON Productions) have never exchanged even a centime. This gift box, however, will cost you a pretty penny, but it’s something that, like diamonds, they’ll be able to covet forever.

What’s inside

source Champagne Bollinger

First of all, you open the box by pushing the metal tab at the base of the glass screen, activating the hydraulic hinges that lift the glass while simultaneously raising and presenting the bottle to you. Whether or not you (or the potential recipient) plans on drinking this bottle, the box is probably something you’ll want to keep around for a while.

The only other thought we have is that it would be pretty cool if there were some sort of Bond-esque tool included for popping it open, but you’ll have to use your own imagination, or hands, for that.

Tasting notes

The bottle, a 2011 grand cru blanc de noirs, is made purely from pinot noir grapes and sourced from a single grand cru vineyard in Aÿ, Champagne. While I wished I could have delighted in this elegant decadence with you at my side, dear reader, the best I can do is regale you with details of the pleasure that betid me: It was a crisp, bright, clean, Granny Smith-apple tartness, which, while I’m no sommelier, I could pick out in a blind taste test of 20 offerings. It’s also something that would pair nicely with just about everything, or maybe better yet, nothing at all.

The bottom line

source Champagne Bollinger

Bollinger has produced many 007 boxes before, including several in the past decade, which brings us to precisely why it might just be the perfect gift for a special someone. Champagne collectors and drinkers alike will appreciate this wine on the premise of its single grape and origin, but those who are also Bond fans may well have a spot already waiting in their cellars. Or, you know, you (or they) could just drink the thing.

Pros: Uniqueness, collectability

Cons: Spendy, and conversely, only two bottles per customer