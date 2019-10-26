This tough-as-nails $125,000 fully electric SUV will be able to go where the Tesla Model X can’t

source Bollinger Motors

Bollinger Motors‘s all-electric, all-wheel-drive B1 Sport Utility Truck and B2 Pickup Truck both have a starting price of $125,000.

Both cars have a range of 200 miles, a top speed of 100 mph, and 614 horsepower.

These two trucks are the startup automaker’s first vehicles.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bollinger Motors, a Michigan-based electric truck startup, has announced the price of its first vehicles.

Both all-electric, all-wheel-drive B1 Sport Utility Truck and B2 Pickup Truck will have an MSRP of $125,000, a hefty price tag compared to Tesla’s nearly $85,000 Tesla Model X SUV.

The B1 SUV is the automaker’s “baby” that received “every ounce of research and development and time.”

“If you could take everything you love about a classic truck and combine it with the most refined essentials of a modern truck, redesign it with the highest quality materials and components available, oh and make it an electric vehicle – you’d have the basics for the Bollinger B1 electric sport utility truck,” the automaker said in its website.

Production will start this year, and the first deliveries will happen in 2021. Keep scrolling to learn more about the B1 and its pickup truck counterpart:

The B1 has a horsepower of 614, a foot-pound-force torque of 668, and a payload capacity of 5,000 pounds.

source Bollinger Motors

It also has an approximate 200-mile range and an estimated 70.2 miles-per-gallon gasoline-equivalent, though that has not been measured by an independent agency yet.

source Bollinger Motors

Its power is supplied by a 120 kWh battery pack. The car can be charged in 75 minutes with a DC fast charger, or in 10 hours with a 220-volt charger.

source Bollinger Motors

The all-aluminum SUV has a 15-foot ground clearance.

source Bollinger Motors

It has a top speed is 100 mph…

source Bollinger Motors

…and a zero-to-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds.

source Bollinger Motors

The front and rear motors are electronically linked, allowing the car to be an all-wheel-drive and for consistent monitoring of the torque and speed.

source Bollinger Motors

B1’s towing capacity is rated at 7,500 pounds.

source Bollinger Motors

The vehicle has regenerative braking, which allows the motor to convert lost energy from braking back into stored energy in the battery.

source Bollinger Motors

The SUV can seat four passengers and has 113 cubic feet of cargo capacity, including the frunk, when the rear seats are removed. The seats will be available in a cloth, leather, or vegan leather finish.

source Bollinger Motors

The carmaker claims the glass, doors, and roof panels are easily removable.

source Bollinger Motors

“Its design is intentionally minimalist, resulting in a timeless, uncluttered simplicity,” Bollinger designer Hunter Erdman wrote in a prepared statement discussing design highlights.

source Bollinger Motors

Optional add-ons include all-glass roof panels, pictured below, and heated seats.

source Bollinger Motors

There are 10 110-volt outlets around the car.

source Bollinger Motors

It also includes vegan leatherette center panels and eight speakers.

source Bollinger Motors

The interior components have been sealed for water fording up to 36 inches. This also means the interior can be hosed out.

source Bollinger Motors

The underbelly, pictured below, is made of aviation-grade carbon Kevlar, making it resistant to scratches and catches from roots, rocks, or branches, according to the automaker.

source Bollinger Motors

It has a patent-pending pass-through door on the dashboard that connects the frunk to the passenger cabin, allowing for the storage of longer items.

source Bollinger Motors

The B2 Pickup Truck has a 72-inch bed that can expand up to 96 inches.

source Bollinger Motors

Its horsepower, range, foot-pound-force torque, top speed, and towing capacity, battery, and ground clearance are the same as its counterpart.

source Bollinger Motors

“We’re going to production with all of the components and features that our team developed from the start; we’re staying true to our DNA” Bollinger founder Robert Bollinger said in a prepared statement.

source Bollinger Motors

“Our trucks deliver a level of performance unlike anything on the market or coming to market.”