Bollywood Star Kajol will unveil her figure this May at Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 May 2018 – Get ready! Madame Tussauds Singapore, the ultimate celebrity experience continues to expand their International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Experience with renowned award-winning Bollywood actress, Kajol. The launch will be officiated by the Bollywood A-lister herself in a live side-by-side unveiling on 24 May 2018.









Kajol will join the star-studded awards party including, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and more, she will be a permanent feature in the IIFA Awards Experience. This is the first time her figure will be shown to the public and can only be seen in Madame Tussauds Singapore!

Kajol is a prominent Indian film actress and recipient of numerous awards. The actress made her debut in 1992 in Bekhudi and has continued to entertain fans with movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name is Khan (2010) and Diwale (2015). She will next be seen in Eela, a screen adaptation of Gandhi Gujarati’s play, Beta, Kaagdo directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

“Since the launch of the IIFA Awards Experience in April 2017, we have continued to grow the attraction especially for our Bollywood fans. With an increasing number of visitors from India to Singapore, we want to provide a special and memorable experience. We are excited to work with Kajol, and we look forward to sharing this experience with her fans,” said Alex Ward, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Madame Tussauds Singapore launched the IIFA Awards Experience in 2017 as a result of a partnership with the International Indian Film Academy. The interactive experience allows you to immerse yourselves in the glitz and glamour of the Bollywood film awards. From the moment you step onto the green carpet, you will be photographed by the paparazzi, and have opportunities to snap selfies with all the Bollywood celebrities — such as Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor. You can take the stage and show off your moves in front of the AR dance screen where you will be surrounded by Bollywood dancers on the big screen. Singapore was the first Madame Tussauds who opened an IIFA Awards Experience and will continue to grow the interactive experience with more Bollywood stars this year!

