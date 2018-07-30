Check out the $62 million Bombardier private jet that’s Canada’s answer to Gulfstream

caption The Bombardier Global 6000 on display at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The Bombardier Global 6000 is the Canadian planemaker’s flagship large long-range business jet.

It was the centerpiece of Bombardier’s showcase at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.

The Global 6000 can hold up to 17 passengers and fly up to 6,900 miles.

The Bombardier Global 6000 costs $62.31 million.

The Global 6000 tenure as the flagship will soon come to an end with the arrival of Bombardier’s next-generation Global 7500 and Global 8000 jets later this year.

In May, Bombardier stunned the aviation community with the unexpected unveiling of the new Global 5500 and Global 6500 private jets at the 2018 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition.

The Canadian jet maker kept the existence of the two new model a secret until its world debut in Geneva, Switzerland. The 5500 and 65000 are expected to be ready for customers at the end of 2019, at which point Bombardier’s new flagship Global 7500 and 8000 models will have also entered service.

As the world awaits Bombardier’s next generation of long-range private jets, it’s easy to overlook the company’s current flagship, the Global 6000.

The Global 6000 entered service in 2012 and is a descendant of the Bombardier’s highly successful Global Express. The 6000 competes in the large, long-range business jet segment against the likes of the Gulfstream G650ER and the Dassault Falcon 8X. The Global 6000 lives a hyper-competitive segment of the market that caters to need of individuals and businesses that need to fly half-way around the world at a moment’s notice.

The Global 6000 was the centerpiece of Bombardier showcase at the recently concluded 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. The big jet was parked alongside a Delta Air Lines CRJ900 regional airliner made by Bombardier’s commercial aircraft division.

Business Insider got the chance to take a guided tour of the $62.31 million jet at the Farnborough Airshow. Here’s a closer look at Bombardier’s flagship Global 6000.

Parked near the runway at Farnborough Airport was the Bombardier Global 6000. Due to the placement of the plane, we weren’t able to get good wide photos of its front.

So here’s a press shot of the Global 6000 in flight.

The Global 6000 is 99 feet, five inches long,…

…25 feet, six inches tall with…

…A wingspan of 94 feet.

Fun fact. Bombardier increased the flexibility of the wing to make it more effective at absorbing the energy from turbulence. This helps smooth out the ride of passengers.

Let’s climb on board!

Once inside you are immediately greeted by the plane’s galley complete with stone countertops. Stone flooring is also available in this part of the plane.

Opposite the galley is the private rest area for pilots during long flights.

There’s also a lavatory at the front the aircraft.

The Global’s cabin is six feet, two inches tall and seven feet, 11 inches wide. It can hold up to 17 passengers while this particular demonstrator is set up for 14.

The Global’s passenger cabin is split up into three zones. The first is a set of four individual seats facing one another.

After that, there is a dining and meeting area opposite an entertainment center.

Finally, there’s a private rest area with a pair of divans that can be converted into beds.

While the rest of the cabin is upholstered in fine leather, the divans are fabric. According to Bombardier, this is because the fabric is better when it comes time for sleep. Sheets are less likely to slip off the bed and its easier for the body to regulate temperature on a cloth surface.

Interesting enough, even the bulkhead in the rest area is upholstered in fabric.

Near the divans is another bathroom and…

…The cargo area that you can access with ease during flight.

The cabin is also equipped with a several of 24-inch HD monitors as well as Ka-band high-speed internet. The entire cabin can be run using a wireless controller.

When not in use. The cabin tech is conveniently hidden from view. Flip up this panel and…

… You’ll find controls and USB plugs.

The Bombardier Global 6000 is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce BR710A2-20 turbofan engines. Each producing 14,750 pounds of thrust.

According to Bombardier, the 6000 can reach Mach 0.89 and fly up to 51,000 feet. With eight passengers on board, it can fly more than 6,900 miles. That means flights from Hong Kong to London or Dubai to Singapore.

Up front, the Global 6000 is equipped with the Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics suite complete with four massive high-definition read ous and synthetic vision augmented reality capabilities.

Here’s a shot of the Captain’s seat.