Bombas is having a 20%-off sale right now that lasts through Black Friday and past Cyber Monday

- Bombas
- For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Bombas is offering 20% off its ultra-comfortable socks and loungewear with the code “HOLIDAY20” now through December 5.
This Black Friday, Bombas is offering 20% off sitewide. The deal is live now, all you need to do is use the code “HOLIDAY20” at checkout. This sale will run through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, lasting until December 5.
Bombas is changing the game for the oft-forgotten piece of apparel: socks. Every pair of Bombas is thoughtfully designed to solve common sock annoyances like blisters, uncomfortable seams, and slipping. And for every pair of Bombas purchased, another pair is donated to someone in need.
We’ve tried them and think Bombas are some of the most comfortable socks out there. We love the value packs, which give you more for your money, as well as the holiday-ready gift boxes which are wrapped in festive packaging. Bombas has even expanded beyond socks to offer cozy sweatpants, crew-necks, and other great basics.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on great basics or need a holiday gift idea for someone on your list, Bombas socks are a great choice that gives back.
The best 5 deals from Bombas.
- Women’s Performance Ankle Sock, 6-pack, $78.60 (originally $96) [You save $19.20]
- Youth Snowflake Calf Gift Box, $28 (originally $35) [You save $7]
- Men’s Compression Socks, $14.40 (originally $18) [You save $3.60]
- Women’s Merino Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $54.40 (originally $68) [You save $13.60]
- Men’s Pima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt, $28.80 (originally $36) [You save $7.20]
Shop all deals at Bombas.
