A cult-favorite sock startup said it was forced to turn off its phone line after being flooded with complaints over incomplete or disappearing orders

Bombas – a cult-favorite sock startup – is being flooded with complaints regarding incomplete or missing orders.

The startup told Business Insider it was forced to turn off its phone as well as its live chat, in an effort to try and answer the “overwhelming number of customer messages” about problems with their orders.

Bombas says that a fulfillment partner’s technology-related issues are to blame for incomplete and missing orders.

The startup is offering full refunds and gift cards to affected shoppers.

“At the end of the day, we can admit when we’ve made a mistake and are willing to do whatever it takes to gain our customers’ trust back and ensure their satisfaction, even if it it means a loss of profit for our company,” Bombas CEO and cofounder Dave Heath said in a statement to Business Insider.

The startup, founded in 2013, has been celebrated for its comfortable socks and socially conscious mission. For every pair of socks sold, Bombas donates a pair to someone in need.

While Bombas has dealt with massive spikes in orders in the past with minimal issues, dozens of customers have complained in December that the company has failed to deliver their complete orders. According to Bombas, a fulfillment partner encountered technology-related issues, causing significant problems.

Bombas’ social media pages have been flooded by complaints over incorrect or missing orders, as well as over the lack of response to complaints.

@BOMBAS What's the problem with your shipping and customer service? I'll donate socks to homeless shelters without dealing with your crap service. Never buying or recommending your company. — Lauri Nord (@LauriNord) December 16, 2018

@BOMBAS My order is missing $70 worth of socks and I can’t get ahold of your Customer Service Team!! — Guide to Growing (@guidetogrowing) December 16, 2018

Hey, @BOMBAS my wife and I spent over $100 on socks and the order was missing four pairs. Despite our best efforts, no one has returned our emails or calls. What gives? — d_mcc (@d_mccarthy37) December 16, 2018

One person who has tried to reach the company via social media is Jack Tilpert. Tilpert ordered from Bombas for the first time on December 6, opting for three-to-five-day shipping. As of Monday – 11 days later – the socks still haven’t arrived.

Tilpert told Business Insider he has emailed Bombas 10 times, called the company, and posted on Facebook and Instagram.

“I haven’t gotten any response to any of my messages,” Tilpert said. “Very frustrating.”

A common complaint from customers is receiving only part of their orders, something that is especially problematic due to the socks’ higher price point compared to competitors. A pair of ankle socks costs $12, a similar price to a six-pack of socks from Target.

@BOMBAS I reported the company to the BBB. After a month of an incomplete order and emails to customer service going unanswered, I didn't know what else to do to get the company's attention. Getting ads for a product I ordered and didn't receive has been incredibly infuriating — Rob Mac (@RJMacc412) December 16, 2018

Okay, @BOMBAS, what gives? It's been two days since I contacted you (both by e-mail and on Twitter) about only receiving half of the order you were happy to charge me for in full, and all I've gotten is total radio silence. This is just unacceptable. — (((Diplogeek))) (@diplogeek) December 15, 2018

@BOMBAS guys! What is happening!? Ordered more than $100 worth of socks from you, two pairs are missing. You don’t have a help line to call and you aren’t returning emails? It’s been 10 DAYS! Please help… — Greer Barton (@GlassPepper) December 16, 2018

Many customers say that the company has failed to respond to attempts to contact it about the issues.

@BOMBAS Are you guys alive over there? Been emailing about a missing order for over 15 days – worst customer service I have ever experienced! #CustomerExperience — Amanda L. Bury (@ciaogalchicago) December 17, 2018

@BOMBAS We’ve been trying to get a return label from you for over a week and no response (tried email and Facebook) is there some way we can get one? I love bombas and when I convinced my fiancée to get some and didn’t fit now he can’t send back — & (@AinDC) December 16, 2018

@BOMBAS customer service not doing so great right now – can someone please tell me what is up with order #2481480, not getting any response via email — Damon Williams (@damonw) December 16, 2018

Bombas’ customer service phone number was unreachable due to heavy traffic on Sunday.

source Bombas Facebook

Heath said in a statement to Business Insider that every person in the company has been “working around the clock” to get caught up and address issues.

“This holiday season, due to a a number of unanticipated technology-related issues with our fulfillment partner, we received an overwhelming number of customer messages,” Heath said in a statement. “Unfortunately, it’s been [taking] us longer than usual to respond to these customers, and and as a result we had to turn off our phones and live chat so we could focus on responding to emails, which is our most used support channel.”

Bombas is offering a full refund and gift card to anyone who was affected by the issues. Impacted customers can email HolidayHelp@bombas.com. Bombas has pledged to resolve problems within 24 hours.

“At the end of the day, we can admit when we’ve made a mistake and are willing to do whatever it takes to gain our customers’ trust back and ensure their satisfaction, even if it it means a loss of profit for our company,” Heath said. “We appreciate the patience and support of all of our customers and know that we would not have been able to donate more than 10 million pairs of socks without them.”

Heath emphasized that “giving back to the community and a positive customer experience are the core pillars of our business.” Bombas upholds a “no matter what, no questions asked, no holds barred, no ifs, no ands, no buts” happiness guarantee, the company says on its website. “If you have a problem, we will solve it. Refund it. Send you new socks. Whatever it takes.”

In January, Heath told Business Insider that the company had been profitable since 2016 and brought in “just under $50 million” in revenue in 2017. Heath said that, as the company scales, Bombas will scale its donations alongside sales growth.

Email retail@businessinsider.com if you have a story to share about Bombas or any other holiday shopping disappointment.