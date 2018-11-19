Cult-favorite sock startup Bombas has launched a sitewide sale for 20% off everything, now through Cyber Monday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Now through November 26, all socks are 20% off at Bombas – from hiking pairs to gift sets – using code “BIGHOLIDAY20”.

The successful “Shark Tank” alum uses design features like its distinctive Honeycomb Arch Support System to set its socks apart and give your feet more support.

Another reason to remember the brand is that it donates a pair of socks to a homeless shelter for every pair bought.

The holiday season is here and finding meaningful gifts is top of mind for pretty much everyone, even if it’s just stocking stuffers you’re looking for. While everyone has given or received socks as a gift at one point or another, the praise “oh, you shouldn’t have!” can become quite literal with the wrong pairs. Bombas socks, on the other hand, will evoke the complete opposite response.

Founded in 2013, Bombas sought to solve all your sock problems by creating the perfect gym sock. Since then, the company has expanded to hiking socks, dress socks, knee-high socks for women, socks for kids, and more. Each pair of Bombas socks includes key comfort features like the Honeycomb Arch Support System, Performance Footbed, Y-Stitched Heel, and Invisitoe.

Everyone deserves comfortable, supportive socks in stylish colors and Bombas is making it a lot easier to refresh your sock drawer this month. Now through November 26, you can save 20% off the entire site with promo code “BIGHOLIDAY20”.

On top of saving big on great socks, you can simultaneously help those in need. For every pair of socks you buy, Bombas will donate one pair to a homeless shelter, where socks are the number one most-requested clothing item. Since its launch, Bombas has donated more than 11 million pairs to shelters. These specially designed donation pairs have an anti-microbial treatment, reinforced seams, and darker colors for longer-lasting wear.

Whether you’re shopping for gifts, revamping your own sock drawer, or looking to help those in need, Bombas is the way to go. Shop the Bombas Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale now. Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet.

Men’s Holiday Sock 4-Pair Gift Box

Women’s Gripper Sock 4-Pack

Men’s Lightweight Performance Ski and Snowboard Sock 4-Pack

Men’s Merino Wool Gift Box

Women’s Sparkle Quarter Sock Gift Box

Mother-Kid Holiday Sock 8-Pack

Toddler Sesame Street Gift Box